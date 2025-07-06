F1 unveils special Lego trophies for British GP podium finishers

Special Lego trophies revealed ahead of British GP.

Lego trophies
Lego trophies
© XPB Images

Formula 1’s top three finishers at the British Grand Prix will receive unique Lego trophies on the podium, as part of a new collaboration with the Danish toy company.

F1 and Lego signed a multi-year partnership at the start of the 2025 season, with Lego exploring several creative ways to promote its products through the sport.

As part of its latest marketing initiative, Lego has designed bespoke brick-built trophies for the British GP, coinciding with F1’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Following the presentation of the iconic RAC gold trophy, the race winner will also receive a gold-adorned Lego trophy made from over 2,700 pieces and weighing just over 2kg.

The second and third-place finishers will be awarded white Lego trophies, featuring red and blue detailing. 

A fourth trophy, painted in dark blue and gold, will be presented to the winning constructor.

All four trophies were unveiled at Silverstone just an hour before the race.

According to Lego, seven builders spent a total of 210 hours crafting the trophies at its model shop in Billund, Denmark.

"What a moment to celebrate," Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle said. "Since hosting the first round of the Formula 1 World Championship at Silverstone 75 years ago, we have had some iconic podium celebrations, and I could not think of a better way to make 2025 unique.

"I am sure the three drivers on the Silverstone podium today will be proudly showing off their fantastic LEGO trophies for many years to come."

Lego’s partnership with F1 has proven popular with fans. In May, drivers famously appeared in special Lego-themed cars for the parade lap ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

More recently, several marker boards around the Red Bull Ring in Austria were constructed using Lego bricks.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
F1 News
7m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
9m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
21m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
34m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

More News

F1 Results
36m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
45m ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar News
1h ago
Palou praises Kyffin Simpson's Mid-Ohio qualifying result
Palou praised Kyffin Simpson after the 20-year-old achieved his best ever start position.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio