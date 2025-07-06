F1 unveils special Lego trophies for British GP podium finishers

Formula 1’s top three finishers at the British Grand Prix will receive unique Lego trophies on the podium, as part of a new collaboration with the Danish toy company.

F1 and Lego signed a multi-year partnership at the start of the 2025 season, with Lego exploring several creative ways to promote its products through the sport.

As part of its latest marketing initiative, Lego has designed bespoke brick-built trophies for the British GP, coinciding with F1’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Following the presentation of the iconic RAC gold trophy, the race winner will also receive a gold-adorned Lego trophy made from over 2,700 pieces and weighing just over 2kg.

The second and third-place finishers will be awarded white Lego trophies, featuring red and blue detailing.

A fourth trophy, painted in dark blue and gold, will be presented to the winning constructor.

All four trophies were unveiled at Silverstone just an hour before the race.

According to Lego, seven builders spent a total of 210 hours crafting the trophies at its model shop in Billund, Denmark.

"What a moment to celebrate," Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle said. "Since hosting the first round of the Formula 1 World Championship at Silverstone 75 years ago, we have had some iconic podium celebrations, and I could not think of a better way to make 2025 unique.

"I am sure the three drivers on the Silverstone podium today will be proudly showing off their fantastic LEGO trophies for many years to come."

Lego’s partnership with F1 has proven popular with fans. In May, drivers famously appeared in special Lego-themed cars for the parade lap ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

More recently, several marker boards around the Red Bull Ring in Austria were constructed using Lego bricks.