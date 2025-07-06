Wet weather hits Silverstone ahead of F1 British Grand Prix

Wet weather and thunderstorms forecast on British Grand Prix Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Wet weather has arrived ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. 

Rain and potential thunderstorms are forecast on and off throughout the morning and up until lights out at 3pm. 

Heavy downpours started around 9.30am and affected the Formula 3 race, which was cut-short and not restarted as a result of the conditions.  

The Formula 2 feature race has also been delayed. 

Crash.net's Lewis Larkam is in the paddock and saw Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton arrive with his pet bulldog Roscoe as the rain continued. 

Max Verstappen will start from pole position ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who holds a 15-point championship lead over Lando Norris, who goes from third. 

Fellow Brits George Russell and Lewis Hamilton line up from fourth and fifth on the grid for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Aprilia identify target for Jorge Martin race return to build ”rhythm”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
5m ago
Wet weather hits Silverstone ahead of F1 British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
36m ago
Ducati unveil ‘one of a kind’ flat-track bike for Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
46m ago
Tug-of-war between two teams for driver on the fringes of F1?
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
57m ago
Which driver will be Britain's next F1 champion? Our experts judge contenders
Hamilton, Russell

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s prediction for F1 British GP after Ferrari got away with a “big risk”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 penalty points: Which driver has the most? Who is closest to a race ban?
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
1h ago
The 10 richest F1 drivers of all-time
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
F1 Feature
1h ago
Top 10 Lewis Hamilton wins: Best F1 grand prix victories
F1 News
1h ago
F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast: Rain set for Silverstone
2024 British GP