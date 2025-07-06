Wet weather hits Silverstone ahead of F1 British Grand Prix

Wet weather has arrived ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Rain and potential thunderstorms are forecast on and off throughout the morning and up until lights out at 3pm.

Heavy downpours started around 9.30am and affected the Formula 3 race, which was cut-short and not restarted as a result of the conditions.

The Formula 2 feature race has also been delayed.

Crash.net's Lewis Larkam is in the paddock and saw Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton arrive with his pet bulldog Roscoe as the rain continued.

Max Verstappen will start from pole position ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who holds a 15-point championship lead over Lando Norris, who goes from third.

Fellow Brits George Russell and Lewis Hamilton line up from fourth and fifth on the grid for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively.