Tug-of-war between two teams for driver on the fringes of F1?

A battle could emerge for the signature of a driver who is on the F1 sidelines.

Valtteri Bottas has major interest which could bring him back to the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

The veteran driver lost his race seat with Sauber at the end of last year, and is in a Mercedes reserve role for this campaign while he plots a comeback.

Cadillac, who are set to become the 11th and newest team next year, have finally admitted their interest in him.

“Valtteri is a very attractive candidate for a Cadillac seat,” their F1 CEO Dan Towriss told Sky Sports at the British Grand Prix.

“He’s a talented driver and there are opportunities.”

Rival interest in Valtteri Bottas

But they aren’t alone in considering Bottas, it emerges this week.

Alpine were also credited with an interest in putting Bottas into their car.

They could even provide the opportunity to jump into race action as a replacement for Franco Colapinto this season.

Alpine are evaluating Colapinto ‘race by race’ after he replaced Jack Doohan, who started the season, Crash.net understands.

Cadillac’s Towriss was unfazed by a rival in their desired driver.

“We are confident in the process and where it will shake out,” he said.

Cadillac have been honest about their wish for an experienced driver behind the wheel of at least one of the cars next season.

Bottas and Sergio Perez naturally emerged as clear options to fill that criteria.

“We are looking at experience for this first year. It’s important for a new team,” Towriss confirmed.

“But there are a lot of things to consider. We are taking our time and doing our due diligence.”