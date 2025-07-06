Lewis Hamilton’s prediction for F1 British GP after Ferrari got away with a “big risk”

Lewis Hamilton will start the F1 British Grand Prix from fifth on the grid - while he threatened to claim pole, it also might have gone badly wrong.

Hamilton couldn’t set a second flying lap in the Q1 section of qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday because his Ferrari had no fuel left.

Fortunately he wasn’t eliminated at the uncomfortably early stage, before setting the best time in Q2. He was fifth-fastest overall.

“Timing was off,” Hamilton told Sky Sports about running out of fuel.

“We only had fuel for one lap and there was still time on the table to go again.

“It was a big, big risk. It was, overall, not executed. We then executed the next two better.”

Jenson Button analysed: “They were the only ones to make that mistake.

“They shouldn’t be making those mistakes with the experience they’ve got. Lucky, they got away with it.”

Can Lewis Hamilton win F1 British Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton

Rain will fall in the hours before the F1 British Grand Prix on Sunday, which begins at 3pm.

Those conditions might suit Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

The most successful driver ever at this circuit, Hamilton won last year’s British Grand Prix, his final home race in a Mercedes.

He lines up behind Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell on Sunday.

Hamilton admitted: “It will be very, very hard to beat the McLarens or the Red Bulls. But where there’s a will, there’s a way…”

His ex-teammate Button said to Sky Sports: “They have looked so strong, the car has looked beautiful.

“The car looks comfortable and nice to drive but not so much in qualifying.

“They both made mistakes. If it didn’t happen they would have been on pole position. It’s the little things under pressure…”

Understeer in the final stages of qualifying cost Hamilton one second, and the chance at a better result.

Naomi Schiff noted: “We’re at a track that he knows best. That gives him extra.

“Unfortunately for Ferrari while they’ve looked good, they’ve qualified fifth and sixth.

“They always lose time on the Saturday then have harder work on the Sunday.”

Hamilton, whose qualifying has been under scrutiny in the past few F1 seasons, finished ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc on Saturday.

“In the end it looks like the car was up there with the best of them,” Button said.

“Lewis beat his teammate but it’s the only race where he won’t be happy with just beating his teammate. He looked so strong, but was P5…”