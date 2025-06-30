Valtteri Bottas could make shock mid-season comeback with struggling F1 team

Valtteri Bottas could make a surprise mid-season comeback with Alpine as they consider replacing Franco Colapinto.

According to The Race, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has approached Mercedes to discuss Bottas’ availability should they decide to make another driver change.

Alpine languish at the bottom of the 2025 F1 constructors’ standings, with neither Colapinto nor Jack Doohan scoring a point.

Doohan was given six races before being dropped after the Miami Grand Prix.

Unusually, when Colapinto was announced as Doohan’s replacement, Alpine outlined that it was a five-race deal.

The Argentine is expected to remain in the car for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Crash.net understands Alpine are evaluating Colapinto’s performance “race by race”, suggesting they could be open to another driver change.

Bottas has been off the grid since failing to land a drive at Sauber for this year.

Instead, Bottas returned to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

The Finn has been active in the F1 paddock, acting as a mentor to Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes.

Bottas has also expressed his desire to return to F1 and has been heavily linked with Cadillac.

As per Autosport, Bottas is the leading contender to join Cadillac as their lead driver.

Cadillac will become F1’s 11th team in 2026 - but they’ve yet to announce their plans for next year regarding drivers.

Bottas is their number one choice if they opt for experience.

Sergio Perez and Felipe Drugovich are in the frame for the second seat.

Alpine’s torrid 2025 F1 campaign

Alpine have endured a miserable 2025 season so far.

The French manufacturer are last in the constructors’ championship after 11 races.

They’re cut a drift at the bottom following Sauber’s recent resurgence.

Alpine are 15 points behind Sauber following the Swiss outfit’s double points finish at the Red Bull Ring.

Alpine continue to be hampered by their underperforming power unit.

2025 was always seen as a transition year as they wait for Mercedes power next season.

However, Briatore feels that his current drivers should be doing better.

After qualifying in Austria, he said: “Clearly the car was good enough for Q3, but we are still lacking having two cars up where they should be.

“Franco was through Q1 but too far away to reach Q3, which we need to improve if we are to put ourselves in a more competitive position with both cars.”

Colapinto had a tough Austrian GP, finishing well down the order after colliding with Yuki Tsunoda.

He was also handed a five-second penalty for forcing Oscar Piastri off the track when being lapped.

