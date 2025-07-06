Police investigating theft of steering wheel from classic F1 car at Silverstone

Northamptonshire Police is investigating the theft of a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

The incident took place around 2:30pm on Friday, 4 July, when an individual was seen removing the steering wheel from what is believed to be a Leyton House car on display in the Historic F1 area.

CCTV footage captured a man, wearing what appears to be a McLaren F1 T-shirt, grabbing the steering wheel from the car and carrying it away. The image is blurry but has been released by the police in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the theft of a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car," it said in a press release.

“The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday, July 4, when the steering wheel was removed from a vehicle that was on display at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone in South Northamptonshire.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000390674 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”