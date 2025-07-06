Police investigating theft of steering wheel from classic F1 car at Silverstone

Investigation underway after a steering wheel was stolen from the historic F1 display at Silverstone.

Silverstone theft case
Silverstone theft case
© XPB Images

Northamptonshire Police is investigating the theft of a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

The incident took place around 2:30pm on Friday, 4 July, when an individual was seen removing the steering wheel from what is believed to be a Leyton House car on display in the Historic F1 area.

CCTV footage captured a man, wearing what appears to be a McLaren F1 T-shirt, grabbing the steering wheel from the car and carrying it away. The image is blurry but has been released by the police in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“Northamptonshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the theft of a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car," it said in a press release.

“The incident happened at about 2.30pm on Friday, July 4, when the steering wheel was removed from a vehicle that was on display at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone in South Northamptonshire.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000390674 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Candid F1 cooldown room chat explains why Oscar Piastri’s penalty is justifiable
Safety car leads the field
F1 News
6m ago
Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 News
9m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
20m ago
Marc Marquez praises Ducati for ‘controlling my instincts’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
33m ago
Nico Hulkenberg ends unwanted F1 record with stunning British GP podium
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

More News

F1 Results
35m ago
2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris
IndyCar News
45m ago
WATCH: Giant airborne crash in Indy NXT at Mid-Ohio
Sebastian Murray went airborne in a giant crash in the Indy NXT race at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri hit with 10-second penalty for Safety Car breach
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar News
1h ago
Palou praises Kyffin Simpson's Mid-Ohio qualifying result
Palou praised Kyffin Simpson after the 20-year-old achieved his best ever start position.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Rosenqvist tops Mid-Ohio Warm Up in Black Sabbath livery
Felix Rosenqvist topped the Warm Up session at Mid-Ohio