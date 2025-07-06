Nico Hulkenberg “in denial” as Lewis Hamilton threatened to spoil record-ending race

Nico Hulkenberg was “in denial” that his dreaded F1 record was finally ending at the British Grand Prix.

The veteran driver’s first podium in Formula 1 came from his 239th grand prix start.

Hulkenberg, who has long held the record for the most grands prix without a podium, can now close that fateful chapter.

Nico Hulkenberg admits wariness of Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

But, as he was on course to finish third, Lewis Hamilton’s presence behind him was an ongoing threat.

“I think I was in denial, till, like, probably the last pit stop,” Hulkenberg said.

“Then when I heard we opened the gap to Lewis quite a bit with the one extra lap, so this is good. This is some breathing space.

“But then, he was catching quite quickly. So, the pressure was there. It was an intense race.

“But like I said, we didn't crack, no mistakes. And obviously, really, really happy with that, fantastic.”

Hamilton, the most successful-ever driver at the British Grand Prix and last year’s winner, was an ominous sight as Hulkenberg desperately tried to end his hoodoo.

“Yes, I was thinking that, you know, obviously he's going to give it all here in front of his own crowd,” the Sauber driver said.

“And I was like, ‘no, sorry guys, but you know, it's also my day. I gotta, you know, stick my neck out.’

“Super happy. And thank you very much for the great energy and support here every year.”

Hulkenberg added: “It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But, yeah, I always knew, you know, we have it in us. I have it in me somewhere.

“I mean, what a race coming from virtually last you know, doing it all over again, from last weekend.

“It's pretty surreal, to be honest. Not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy conditions, mixed conditions.

“It was, you know, survival fight for a lot of the race, I think we just were really on it. The right calls, the right tyres in the right moment, made no mistakes. And, quite, quite incredible.”

Hulkenberg impressed last season driving for Haas and has continued his form into this campaign with Sauber.

The team will transform into Audi next year, and Hulkenberg’s presence gives the German giants a German driver in one of their cars.

Long respected for his midfield drives, Hulkenberg now has one standout record to be proud of.