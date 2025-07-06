F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been slashed to eight points following the British Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team5234
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team4226
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2165
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1147
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0119
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0103
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team063
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing046
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team023
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team021
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team020
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team019
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team016
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing013
16Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing012
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber04
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Piastri is now just eight points ahead of Norris in the drivers' standings following the British driver's victory at Silverstone. Norris claimed the win after a 10-second time penalty for Piastri for an infringement under the Safety Car.

They have a comfortable gap over Max Verstappen in third, who is 61 points behind Norris. There's no changes inside the top eight following the race at the British GP.

George Russell remains in fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team9460
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0222
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1210
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2172
5Atlassian Williams Racing059
6Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber041
7Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team036
8Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team036
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team029
10BWT Alpine F1 Team019

McLaren continue to extend their lead at the top of the F1 constructors' championship, 238 points ahead of Ferrari

Sauber have moved into sixth in the constructors' standings after Nico Hulkenberg scored his first podium. 

Hulkenberg resisted pressure from Hamilton in the final third of the race to finish in the top three. It's Sauber's first podium since 2012.

