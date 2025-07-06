F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 British Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been slashed to eight points following the British Grand Prix.
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|234
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|226
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|165
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|147
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|119
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|103
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|63
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|46
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|37
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|21
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|20
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|16
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|13
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|10
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|4
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Piastri is now just eight points ahead of Norris in the drivers' standings following the British driver's victory at Silverstone. Norris claimed the win after a 10-second time penalty for Piastri for an infringement under the Safety Car.
They have a comfortable gap over Max Verstappen in third, who is 61 points behind Norris. There's no changes inside the top eight following the race at the British GP.
George Russell remains in fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|9
|460
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|222
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|210
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|172
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|59
|6
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|41
|7
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|36
|8
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|36
|9
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|29
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|19
McLaren continue to extend their lead at the top of the F1 constructors' championship, 238 points ahead of Ferrari.
Sauber have moved into sixth in the constructors' standings after Nico Hulkenberg scored his first podium.
Hulkenberg resisted pressure from Hamilton in the final third of the race to finish in the top three. It's Sauber's first podium since 2012.