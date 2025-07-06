F1 World Championship points after 2025 British Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been slashed to eight points following the British Grand Prix.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 234 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 226 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 165 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 147 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 119 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 103 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 63 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 46 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 23 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 21 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 20 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 19 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 16 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 13 16 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Piastri is now just eight points ahead of Norris in the drivers' standings following the British driver's victory at Silverstone. Norris claimed the win after a 10-second time penalty for Piastri for an infringement under the Safety Car.

They have a comfortable gap over Max Verstappen in third, who is 61 points behind Norris. There's no changes inside the top eight following the race at the British GP.

George Russell remains in fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 9 460 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 222 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 210 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 172 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 59 6 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 41 7 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 36 8 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 36 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 29 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 19

McLaren continue to extend their lead at the top of the F1 constructors' championship, 238 points ahead of Ferrari.

Sauber have moved into sixth in the constructors' standings after Nico Hulkenberg scored his first podium.

Hulkenberg resisted pressure from Hamilton in the final third of the race to finish in the top three. It's Sauber's first podium since 2012.