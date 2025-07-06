Revealed: Oscar Piastri's speed and braking pressure to trigger F1 British GP penalty

Oscar Piastri's braking pressure compared to George Russell's Canada incident

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Details have emerged about the speed and braking of Oscar Piastri which resulted in his penalty at the F1 British Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was leading at Silverstone when he was hit with a 10-second time penalty for his braking under Safety Car conditions.

He eventually finished second, to his teammate Lando Norris, shrinking his lead in the drivers’ championship as a result.

The FIA report which confirmed Piastri’s penalty revealed he applied 59.2 psi of brake pressure in the incident.

He slowed his speed from 218 kph to 52 kph which meant Max Verstappen had to avoid him.

By contrast, George Russell’s braking pressure was only 30psi when he escaped a penalty at the F1 Canada Grand Prix, despite Red Bull protesting.

Expert verdict on Oscar Piastri Silverstone penalty

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Expert analysis of Piastri’s driving at Silverstone also sided with the stewards’ decision-making.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson rewatched the incident from Verstappen’s onboard, saying: “It’s slow. The Safety Car disappears momentarily.

“Verstappen thinks ‘I will get some heat into the rear tyres’.

“Then out of nowhere the McLaren starts to come at you.

“It really did shock Max. You see how far ahead the Safety Car was.

“At the time, I did tend to agree with the stewards’ decision. I thought it was erratic driving.”

In the cooldown room, an annoyed Piastri complained that he braked similarly on every lap behind the Safety Car during the British Grand Prix.

But that claim was disputed when replays were watched.

Davidson explained: “On Lap 20, just as a reference. There is a bit of slowing down but it’s nowhere near as bad, in my opinion, as what caught Max out.

“I do agree with the stewards.”

Jenson Button also gave his vote of confidence to the FIA stewards over their decision.

Piastri still tops the F1 standings but is now only eight points clear of Norris.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
5m ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc crumbles again in changeable conditions
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar
18m ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
29m ago
Red Bull’s Christian Horner aims two wry digs at George Russell
Christian Horner
IndyCar News
50m ago
Newgarden immediately out of Mid-Ohio after "weird" lock-up spin
Newgarden retired from the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after a spin as soon as the track went green.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hit in the face during post-British GP celebrations
Lando Norris, McLaren

More News

F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes ‘couldn’t afford to play it safe’ in British GP tyre gamble
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton GPS loss left Ferrari “completely blind” in British GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri explains McLaren team order wish after controversial F1 penalty.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen surprised by “strange” Oscar Piastri penalty: “It’s happened to me a few times”
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
2h ago
Revealed: The driver who replaces Nico Hulkenberg with dreaded F1 record
Adrian Sutil