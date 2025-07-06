Revealed: Oscar Piastri's speed and braking pressure to trigger F1 British GP penalty

Details have emerged about the speed and braking of Oscar Piastri which resulted in his penalty at the F1 British Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was leading at Silverstone when he was hit with a 10-second time penalty for his braking under Safety Car conditions.

He eventually finished second, to his teammate Lando Norris, shrinking his lead in the drivers’ championship as a result.

The FIA report which confirmed Piastri’s penalty revealed he applied 59.2 psi of brake pressure in the incident.

He slowed his speed from 218 kph to 52 kph which meant Max Verstappen had to avoid him.

By contrast, George Russell’s braking pressure was only 30psi when he escaped a penalty at the F1 Canada Grand Prix, despite Red Bull protesting.

Expert verdict on Oscar Piastri Silverstone penalty

Oscar Piastri

Expert analysis of Piastri’s driving at Silverstone also sided with the stewards’ decision-making.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson rewatched the incident from Verstappen’s onboard, saying: “It’s slow. The Safety Car disappears momentarily.

“Verstappen thinks ‘I will get some heat into the rear tyres’.

“Then out of nowhere the McLaren starts to come at you.

“It really did shock Max. You see how far ahead the Safety Car was.

“At the time, I did tend to agree with the stewards’ decision. I thought it was erratic driving.”

In the cooldown room, an annoyed Piastri complained that he braked similarly on every lap behind the Safety Car during the British Grand Prix.

But that claim was disputed when replays were watched.

Davidson explained: “On Lap 20, just as a reference. There is a bit of slowing down but it’s nowhere near as bad, in my opinion, as what caught Max out.

“I do agree with the stewards.”

Jenson Button also gave his vote of confidence to the FIA stewards over their decision.

Piastri still tops the F1 standings but is now only eight points clear of Norris.