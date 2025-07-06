Jenson Button tells Zak Brown why Oscar Piastri’s F1 penalty was correct

Jenson Button explains why he felt the stewards got it right with Oscar Piastri's penalty at the British Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has sided with the stewards over Oscar Piastri’s penalty at the British Grand Prix.

Piastri was handed a 10-second penalty after braking suddenly behind the Safety Car.

The incident occurred when it was announced that the Safety Car period had ended.

Piastri slammed the brakes to back up and give himself a gap.

However, by doing so, Max Verstappen was forced to take evasive action and nearly collided with Piastri.

A similar incident took place in Montreal between Verstappen and Russell, but it was deemed that the latter didn’t brake too aggressively.

The penalty ultimately cost Piastri the win, handing teammate Lando Norris his first victory in front of his home fans.

Giving his view to Sky Sports after the race, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “The Safety Car seemed like it was called in late. Max accelerated, Oscar braked, which made it look worse than it was.

“The telemetry didn’t look like it looked on TV. Anytime you get into these penalties, there is an element of subjectivity.

“When they pound the brakes they are 130 PSI. It’s wet, it was a late call… a close one.”

Button felt that it was too “aggressive” from Piastri and the lack of visibility in wet conditions meant the penalty was fair.

“The biggest issue was that, when the Safety Car put its lights out, the Safety Car had just started accelerating,” Button said.

“So he went from 60mph to 130mph in the blink of an eye.

“He was like ‘I need to slow down because there’s a Safety Car in front of me and I need to create a gap’.

“I will also say that it looked aggressive.

“If it was in the dry, it might have been alright. But it was wet, and the visibility…”

A missed opportunity for Piastri

Piastri had shown outstanding pace until he picked up his penalty.

When the stewards announced their verdict, Piastri was nearly four seconds ahead of teammate Norris.

The various Safety Cars put Piastri on the back foot, given he led Verstappen by over 12 seconds in the first part of it.

“I am disappointed for Oscar. He drove an unbelievable race,” Brown concluded.

“You come across penalties once in a while. Some are marginal, some are clear, some are wrong.”

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
6m ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc crumbles again in changeable conditions
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar
19m ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
30m ago
Red Bull’s Christian Horner aims two wry digs at George Russell
Christian Horner
IndyCar News
51m ago
Newgarden immediately out of Mid-Ohio after "weird" lock-up spin
Newgarden retired from the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after a spin as soon as the track went green.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hit in the face during post-British GP celebrations
Lando Norris, McLaren

More News

F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes ‘couldn’t afford to play it safe’ in British GP tyre gamble
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton GPS loss left Ferrari “completely blind” in British GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri explains McLaren team order wish after controversial F1 penalty.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen surprised by “strange” Oscar Piastri penalty: “It’s happened to me a few times”
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
2h ago
Revealed: The driver who replaces Nico Hulkenberg with dreaded F1 record
Adrian Sutil