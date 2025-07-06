Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari F1 car ‘most difficult I’ve ever driven’ as Silverstone streak ends

Lewis Hamilton has called Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car “the most difficult” he’s ever driven in wet conditions after a challenging British Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s F1 podium streak at Silverstone, which stretches back to 2014, came to an end after he finished fourth.

The seven-time world champion was in the hunt for the podium, closing up to the back of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg in the closing third of the race.

However, Hamilton struggled with tyre wear before dropping off during the changeover to slick tyres.

Hamilton ultimately finished five seconds behind Hulkenberg to equal his best result in a grand prix for Ferrari.

Speaking to media, after the race, where Crash.net are in the paddock, Hamilton said: “Yeah, difficult day I think for everybody. Not the result that I was hoping for, but got some points still.

“It was the most difficult car I've driven here in these conditions.”

Lewis Hamilton explains Ferrari woes

Hamilton fared better than teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished down in 14th after an error-strewn race.

Leclerc stopped before the start of the race, which proved to be the wrong call.

The Monegasque driver also lost control of his car during the slick tyre stint at the end of the race, putting him out of the top 10.

Hamilton described his SF-25 as “unbelievably tricky” and one that doesn’t like wet conditions.

“The car was unbelievably tricky to drive,” Hamilton explained. “I think, ultimately, I learned a lot today, there's lots to take from the day. It's only my second time driving in the wet in this car.

“I can't even express to you how hard it is. It's not a car that likes those conditions. But having lots of data to take from this, for me it's to sit down with the people that are designing the car for next year.

“Because there's elements of this car that can go into the following year.”

Hamilton also confirmed that the feeling in the car didn’t improve as the track dried out.

"Not particularly. A little bit more when it was fully dry at the end. But even then you saw I went wide and then it snapped and spun at Turn 11,” he concluded.

“Lots of mistakes today.”