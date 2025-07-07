Familiar voice provides touching tribute to Nico Hulkenberg via team radio

Gabriel Bortoleto issued a heartfelt radio message to Nico Hulkenberg after his Sauber teammate ended the longest wait for a podium in F1 history.

The 37-year-old German produced a stunning drive in a chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix to take a shock third place and finally stand on the podium for the first time on his 239th F1 start.

Hulkenberg’s sensational P3 has catapulted Sauber up to sixth in the constructors’ championship standings, moving them only 18 points behind fifth-placed Williams.

After crossing the line, an emotional Hulkenberg stated over team radio: "I don't think I can comprehend what we've just done, oh my God.”

F1 rookie Bortoleto, who retired early after spinning off into the barriers on Lap 4, then took over the mic to congratulate his teammate for his long-awaited achievement.

"Nico, it's Gabi, you have no idea how happy I am for you, you're a legend. Absolutely insane what you did today,” a delighted Bortoleto said.

Hulkenberg responded: "Thank you, buddy," he responded. "Thank you very much, appreciate that from you.”

It was a touching message from Bortoleto which shows the camaraderie and unity within a rejuvenated Sauber team.

Hulkenberg was equally happy for Bortoleto as he scored his maiden F1 points at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sauber laud Hulkenberg’s ‘outstanding’ drive

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley praised Hulkenberg for what he described as being “one of the best drives” at Silverstone.

“Nico drove an outstanding race today. One of the best drives I’ve seen at Silverstone. One of the best I’ve seen of any driver ever. And it seems incredible to me that we’re all [finally] celebrating a podium,” Wheatley told media including Crash.net on Sunday.

"It feels to me like he should have been getting them all his career. It seems to be the longest-waited podium ever. He showed his class today. He didn’t put a wheel wrong. And the team made all the right decisions in terms of strategy.”

Hulkenberg’s podium means the unenviable record for most starts without a rostrum now hands back to former F1 driver Adrian Sutil.

The F1 veteran can finally put the unwanted badge that had hung over his career like a dark cloud behind him.