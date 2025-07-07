“Nice guy” Oscar Piastri’s frustration under spotlight after British GP F1 penalty

“I think this is the first time we’ve seen Oscar Piastri, who’s a really nice guy, an incredible temperament, looking very annoyed after the race. And I don’t blame him for that.”

Respected F1 observer Peter Windsor noted it was the first time he’d seen Oscar Piastri “looking very annoyed” after the British Grand Prix, following the controversial penalty.

Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for braking too aggressively under the Safety Car at Silverstone.

As the Safety Car period ended, Piastri slammed on the brakes, nearly catching Max Verstappen out behind.

The stewards felt that Piastri had braked with too much force and was handed a penalty.

The penalty for Piastri ultimately handed teammate Lando Norris the win on home soil.

Piastri was understandably frustrated after the race, refusing to discuss the penalty.

Windsor reflected on the race on his YouTube channel and understood why Piastri was annoyed.

“I think this is the first time we’ve seen Oscar Piastri, who’s a really nice guy, an incredible temperament, looking very annoyed after the race. And I don’t blame him for that,” Piastri said.

Piastri praised for radio call

After Piastri served his penalty, he suggested to McLaren they should swap the positions, particularly if they felt the stewards' verdict was unfair.

Piastri said: “I don’t think the penalty before was very fair. I know it’s a big question, but if you don’t think it was fair either, I think we should swap back and race.”

McLaren denied Piastri’s request as Norris pulled away in the closing laps to take back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Windsor praised Piastri for his unusual request.

“As we saw in Canada, Max was very annoyed that Oscar suddenly slowed going into Stowe,” he added. “Another situation like Canada, where Oscar then said I was just passed under the safety car. And on this occasion the stewards decided to give a 10-second penalty for Oscar Piastri. He was given that news a couple laps later by which time McLaren had presumably questioned it with the stewards.

“Oscar got on the radio and quite surprisingly and I think quite intelligently said that whole thing with the safety car was ridiculous, we should be basically appealing that, we should reverse positions now on that basis and then race to the finish.

“Which I can’t remember any driver ever saying that and you’ve got to give him full marks for thinking laterally there and he was the quicker driver over the weekend for McLaren and there he is being super aggressive on the radio about something like that and of course had they not decided to serve that 10-second penalty in Oscar’s pit stop and waited till the end of the race.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

