Lance Stroll brands Aston Martin “worst piece of sh** I’ve ever driven” after F1 British GP

Lance Stroll delivers an expletive radio message after the British Grand Prix

Lance Stroll battles Nico Hülkenberg at the British GP
Lance Stroll battles Nico Hülkenberg at the British GP

Lance Stroll branded his Aston Martin “the worst piece of sh** I’ve ever driven” after a chaotic British Grand Prix, despite salvaging seventh place.

The Canadian enjoyed a strong race at Silverstone, running as high as third during the middle part of the race.

However, Stroll struggled with tyre degradation as the track began to dry out, dropping to fifth behind Nico Hulkenberg and Lewis Hamilton.

Stroll lost two more places in the final few laps to Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, eventually finishing seventh.

After the race, Stroll delivered a brutal assessment of Aston Martin’s 2025 F1 car.

His engineer, Gary Gannon, praised Stroll for an “amazing finish”

“Yeah. Crazy car to drive, amazing finish,” Gannon said.

Stroll replied: “Yeah ‘crazy’ is an understatement, I mean it’s the worst piece of sh** I have ever driven in my life to be honest. But it’s ok. 7th.”

Stroll’s seventh-place finish means he’s pulled ahead of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso in the drivers’ championship.

Alonso finished ninth after the various tyre strategies didn’t work in his favour.

The two-time F1 champion voiced his frustration over team radio as a result, suggesting that the tyre calls are never right on his side of the garage as opposed to Stroll’s.

Stroll finished sixth during a rain-hit Australian Grand Prix at the start of the year, recovering from another poor qualifying display.

Reflecting on his race at Silverstone, Stroll said: “Very mixed weekend for us at Silverstone – we showed some decent pace during Practice on Friday, which unfortunately we couldn’t build on during Qualifying and started from the back today.

“The team made some good strategy calls during the race and overall a good result.

“I really struggled with tyre degradation and unfortunately we weren’t in a position where we could fight for more. [Nico] Hülkenberg had a lot more grip during that last stint and with the level of degradation we got the best possible result today.”

Cowell praises Stroll

Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell praised Lance Stroll after he “didn’t put a wheel out of place” during the 52-lap race.

“It was an intense and challenging afternoon in Silverstone with Lance and Fernando battling hard to score eight points between them [Lance P7 and Fernando P9],” Cowell said.

“We were fighting at the front, but our pace dropped off as the DRS was enabled and the track continued to dry. We probably switched Fernando to the dry tyres a bit too early, but he managed to recover to the points.

“Lance drove very well today: he didn’t put a wheel out of place. Given the pace of the car, P7 is a great result.

“In these rainy races, you often reflect and see opportunities where you could have done things differently – and most teams probably feel the same – but we can be pleased to get both cars in the points at our home race.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

