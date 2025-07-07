Lando Norris cautions against ‘momentum’ talk despite British GP F1 victory

Lando Norris dismissed suggestions that the F1 title race momentum is back in his favour following his triumph at the British Grand Prix.

Norris inherited the win at Silverstone from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri after the Australian was awarded a 10-second time penalty for a Safety Car infringement.

While Piastri dominated the first part of the race, Norris was a close match for his F1 title rival as the race progressed.

When Norris took the lead after the final round of pit stops, he pulled away from Piastri, showing he was a worthy winner of the British GP.

Norris is now just eight points behind Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

However, Norris isn’t getting carried away by his recent run of results.

“I mean, it’s tough to say it,” Norris said in the FIA press conference. “Look, you can always class it as momentum or whatever, but I don’t think that… yeah. I don’t know. It’s whatever you want to believe in the end of the day.

“I think it’s still just one race at a time. Obviously, I had a good race last weekend and we had a good battle, and we got close, and I was looking forward to another good battle. So, you know, I give my credit to Oscar at the same time because he drove an extremely good race.

“But, you know, it’s two wins, but they’ve not come easy by any means. We’ve had good fights, but they’re pretty strenuous, exhausting weekends because you’re fighting for hundredths and thousandths, and you’re fighting for perfection every session and I’m against some pretty good drivers.

“So, it takes a lot out of you, especially when you have a race like today. So, I’ve had two good weekends and, of course, I would love to continue that momentum, but it still requires more consistency. Two weekends doesn’t mean anything otherwise. And I just need to keep it up and keep working hard.”

Norris on McLaren’s new suspension

One factor behind Lando Norris’ resurgence has been McLaren’s front suspension upgrade.

While it’s not a performance upgrade, it’s thought to have helped Norris with his feeling behind the wheel of the McLaren.

Piastri continues to run the old specification as he feels there’s no benefit.

Explaining how it’s changed his driving, Norris said: “That’s just my honest opinion. It could be that it’s helping me, and when I say helping, it’s helping me by hundredths, thousandths, I don’t know. It’s impossible to numerically put a number on it.

“Like I said in previous interviews, it’s something the team believed might give me more feeling, and I just roll with that.I believe. My faith in the team and my belief in them thinking this might help. Not a guarantee, but it might. And that’s it. Yes, I won two races since. I was real quick in Canada. I’m not going to say it’s down to that, obviously. I want to put more of it down to my hard work, my work I’ve been doing away from the track, with my team, with many people that

“I have around me. I put it way more down to that than some alterations on the suspension. At the same time, I could justsay I think I could have achieved the same thing without it and just going back to our previous spec. So, I don’t know.

“Hopefully, one day we get to back-to-back test it and I might get a feeling, I might not. My feelings have been good over the last few races, but I think more of that’s come from just my working on trying to get better feelings and maximising lack of feelings in certain areas more than it has been by so many improvements from a car point of view. But we’ve improved the car.”