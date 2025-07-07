Nico Hulkenberg named ‘one of the best drivers on the grid’ after shock F1 podium

Nico Hulkenberg has been hailed as “one of the best drivers on the grid” by his fellow rivals after claiming an incredible maiden podium at the British Grand Prix.

At the 239th time of asking, Hulkenberg stood on the F1 podium for the first time after a superb drive to a shock third place in a chaotic and wet British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 37-year-old German’s breakthrough podium has drawn praise from his fellow drivers, with championship leader Oscar Piastri stating: "Congratulations to Nico, that's the story of the day.”

Lewis Hamilton, who was beaten by Hulkenberg as the seven-time world champion saw his remarkable podium streak at home come to an end, was among those who congratulated the Sauber driver.

“Third place felt within reach at times but credit to Nico on his first podium, he drove a strong race,” Hamilton said.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen commented: “It was very nice to see. Because when you're in F1 for such a long time and you have not been on the podium, and being so close a few times, I think this is pretty special for him.”

Nico Hulkenberg

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso feels Hulkenberg should be considered among the best drivers on the F1 grid.

“It's the first podium for him, so super happy for him,” said the two-time world champion.

“One of the best drivers on the grid that never had the opportunity to have a proper car underneath and yeah, I'm very, very truly happy for him, so I hope he enjoys today.”

Williams’ Carlos Sainz believes Hulkenberg has “always been a top-five driver”.

“Congrats – he must have done a very solid race to be up there in P3,” the Spaniard added. “Honestly, for me, the fact that people kept cursing him, the fact that he didn’t have any podiums, for me it was completely irrelevant.

“For me, he’s always been a top-five driver in the grid every time he’s been in F1 – his level of talent and race execution is incredible."

Gabriel Bortoleto was delighted for his Sauber teammate.

“Congratulations to Nico! Seeing him fight for the podium and achieve this result after so many years in Formula 1 means a lot,” he said.

“He is the best teammate I have ever worked with – both as a driver and as a person – and he absolutely deserves this moment: I am genuinely happy for him.”

Piastri teased Hulkenberg after the race by asking him how he felt about his first podium trophy being made out of Lego.

“I love Lego!” Hulkenberg laughed in response. "It's good. My daughter can play with it too.

"You’ve always got to see the bright side. But, you know, a bit of silver or gold would have been nice too, but I won't complain."