Brad Pitt explains why Tom Cruise rejected role in major racing movie

Brad Pitt almost starred alongside Tom Cruise in a huge racing movie - years before the recent ‘F1’ film.

The Hollywood superstars were in early talks to feature in Ford v Ferrari, the movie which came out six years ago about the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale were the stars of the film but it was almost very different.

“Tom and I, for a while there, were on Ford v Ferrari with Joe [Kosinski, the director],” Pitt told The National.

“This was about 10 years before the guys who actually made it – and made it a great movie.

“What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles.

“And when Tom realised that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through.”

Tom Cruise

Cruise starred in racing movie Days of Thunder, while Pitt’s F1 movie is currently receiving rave reviews.

It has grossed $293m within 10 days of its release making it Apple’s biggest movie ever.

Lewis Hamilton had a role helping to produce the film.

Pitt drove a Mercedes-built car at the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix in front of fans to shoot scenes for the movie.

A sequel to F1 movie with Brad Pitt?

Variety report that Apple are already considering a sequel.

Pitt wants fellow superstar Cruise to star alongside him - but after their previous failure, he isn’t optimistic.

“So I’m not sure how that’s going to work,” he admitted.

“But we’ll give it a go. I’d love to.”

Pitt made it clear that he is open to a second F1 film although it isn’t clear what’s next for his character Sonny Hayes.

“I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking,” Pitt said.

“F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris’s character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship.

“Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet.

“Right now, I’m just pleased as punch that something like this can bring people together. That’s the power of this kind of cinema.”

Hamilton was asked about a sequel to the movie.

He said: “We literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel.

“It's been four years in the making. It was a lot of work, particularly for Joe. It's time away from your family, it's time away from your kids.

"Also, you just need this to just simmer for a while, just enjoy it. I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel.

"Most sequels are way worse, and so we don't need to rush it. I think if we do do a sequel. I would say let's really, really take our time in getting it even better than [the first part].”