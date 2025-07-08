“Mind games” in McLaren garage a key battleground for F1 title

The “mind games” between McLaren teammates will be important to deciding the F1 title, it has been claimed.

The two standout drivers this season are Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and their McLaren is well established as the fastest car on the grid.

Even Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s previously imperious reigning champion, has been unable to match the consistent performance of the McLaren duo.

Piastri and Norris sit first and second in the F1 drivers’ championship. It might require the psychological aspect of competition to decide the eventual winner.

“They have proven to be competitive at every circuit and have so much consistency that it doesn’t look like anyone is able, yet, to take the fight to them,” Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff said.

“So mind games will 100% come into it.

“Comparison is the killer of joy! Your teammate next to you is constantly being compared. That’s what will be hard.

“I am sure [Mark Webber] has been giving [Piastri] help from the sidelines of all the things to think about.”

Lando Norris 'dropped the ball' despite British GP win

Lando Norris

Norris won the F1 British Grand Prix at the weekend after a 10-second penalty for Piastri.

Piastri was leading when he was punished for braking under Safety Car conditions.

He bemoaned the decision, and eventually lost out to Norris by 6.8 seconds.

Norris has now won four grands prix this campaign, one less than Piastri.

“There were a few places that Lando dropped the ball this weekend,” Schiff spotted.

“He didn’t have the right lap in qualifying. He qualified behind his teammate.

“There were rumours he was saving the inters but he didn’t seem to be as quick as Oscar.

“There are things for him to study despite his victory.”

Piastri, in the closing stages of the grand prix at Silverstone, made a team radio request to swap positions with Norris, restoring his lead of the race.

But his cheeky wish fell on deaf ears, and Norris converted the opportunity.

Jenson Button was impressed by Piastri’s quick thinking.

“It was very clever. Zak Brown was going to fight his corner and say it wasn’t deserved,” Button said.

“So he came on the radio, knowing Zak to hear, to say ‘if it wasn’t deserved then why don’t we swap the positions back?’

“It’s amazing he is able to think like that while driving at 200mph through Beckett’s.”

Despite Piastri leaving Silverstone angrier than he has appeared all season, Button backed him to immediately respond in the F1 title battle.

“He knows that he’s got the pace,” Button said.

“He knows he’s got the speed and the data.”

Piastri is eight points ahead of second-placed Norris in the F1 drivers’ championship.

The next round is a fortnight away at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.