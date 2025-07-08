Oscar Piastri “angry side” emerges, “fireworks” predicted against Lando Norris

Martin Brundle spots a new side to Oscar Piastri's personality

McLaren
McLaren

The battle for the F1 championship between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris has been tipped to heat up by Martin Brundle.

Norris won his home race, the British Grand Prix, at the weekend after a crucial time penalty was handed to his McLaren teammate Piastri.

Piastri lost 10 seconds while he was leading the race and ultimately lost out by 6.8 seconds to Norris.

Importantly, it means his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship has been cut to eight points.

Piastri made his annoyance clear after the British Grand Prix.

“That's the first time we've seen the angry side of the calm silent Aussie assassin,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Oscar's radio call for the places to be swapped if the team thought he'd received an unfair penalty was more than cheeky, though.”

Piastri conceded that he had no expectation for McLaren to grant his ambitious wish to be given his position back, in front of Norris.

Piastri has won five grands prix this season compared to Norris’ four.

The ‘Papaya rules’ - McLaren’s in-house driving guidelines for how their drivers should go racing - could yet play a role in the title battle.

McLaren do not name a No1 driver and instead treat Piastri and Norris equally. But it is so finely poised in the F1 standings that even minor decisions from the pitwall might have a big impact.

“With the Ferrari boys, Max Verstappen and George Russell having a more difficult day, and with the McLaren duo a full two seconds faster per lap than the rest of the field in some phases, as Silverstone marks the halfway point of the season, albeit with four of the six Sprint races remaining, it seems the Drivers' Championship showdown will indeed be between Piastri and Norris, and we can expect some fireworks there,” Brundle wrote.

Martin Brundle’s judgement on Oscar Piastri’s penalty

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Brundle agreed that Piastri warranted a penalty at Silverstone.

The McLaren driver was punished for his braking under Safety Car conditions.

With poor visibility, he slowed by approximately 100mph, causing Verstappen to avoid him.

“This is a very important rule as the concertina effect, especially in poor visibility, can cause significant incidents in a ripple effect through the rest of the queue,” Brundle wrote.

That view was bluntly expressed to Piastri by Nico Hulkenberg inside the cooldown room.

Hulkenberg told Piastri: “You caused a bit of… I almost went off. Almost into the back of Lance [Stroll] and Pierre [Gasly].”

Piastri explained himself to Hulkenberg: “The problem was that it was just a coincidence that I hit the brakes as the lights turned off.”

Ten seconds is the standard penalty. Stewards opted not to reduce it to five seconds, which they can do if they spot mitigating circumstances.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
37s ago
Update on injured rider at Southern 100 after red-flagged session
Fans watch Southern 100 practice. Credit: Pacemaker Press.
WSBK News
27m ago
Nicolo Bulega: "I had alternatives" to Ducati, "but..."
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Brad Pitt explains why Tom Cruise rejected role in major racing movie
Brad Pitt
F1 News
3h ago
“Mind games” in McLaren garage a key battleground for F1 title
Lando Norris
F1 News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri “angry side” emerges, “fireworks” predicted against Lando Norris
McLaren

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Luca Marini “not perfect" after injury as Honda make German MotoGP decision
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, pit wall. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia reveals what he said after calling a Ducati MotoGP engineers meeting
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
3h ago
YouTuber Angryginge reacts after arrest at F1 British Grand Prix
Angryginge
MotoGP News
4h ago
Tech3 respond to rumour about leaving KTM to join Honda
Herve Poncharal, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
4h ago
Ferrari told what they must do to restore “the Lewis Hamilton of old”
Lewis Hamilton