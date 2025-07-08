YouTuber Angryginge reacts after arrest at F1 British Grand Prix

Angryginge, the popular YouTuber, gave his side of the story after he was arrested at the F1 British Grand Prix.

The social media star, whose real name is Morgan Burtwhistle, was arrested on suspicion of causing damage to a classic F1 car at Silverstone.

Angryginge was live streaming on Friday at Silverstone with YouTubers Chazza and SamHam.

The BBC report that Northamptonshire Police confirmed three men, aged 23, 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

They were released without further action.

Angryginge later posted a video to his YouTube called ‘I got arrested at Silverstone’, claiming he was held by police for 15 hours.

He said: “Me, Sam and Chazza walked past [a classic F1 car at Silverstone] then stopped.

“‘There are people getting in and out of it’.

“We are content creators - create a funny moment. It was a funny moment until the cell door shut.

“I am traumatised, genuinely.

“He didn’t even get in the car. He didn’t sit in the car.”

Angryginge added: “Silverstone security accused us of criminal damage of £30,000.

“We were streaming the whole thing and we know that we didn’t damage anything.”

Chazza said after leaving the police station: “I feel like, if something broke, we’d have known about it. I am happy to be out.

SamHam said: “Stay out of trouble because that was brutal.”

Angryginge: “Every 10, 15, 20 minutes someone checks on you and says ‘are you okay?’ You have to reply. You are woken up again.”

A Silverstone spokesperson told the BBC that they handed Angryginge an trespass notice due to his anti-social behaviour.

Police: 20 arrests at F1 British Grand Prix

A separate incident at the British Grand Prix forced police to appeal for information about the theft of a steering wheel from a car on display.

Twenty people in total were arrested over the British GP weekend.

Superintendent Pete Basham said: “A huge amount of planning goes into ensuring those attending the British Grand Prix have the best possible experience and a safe and enjoyable visit to our county.

“With nearly half a million people attending the event over the four day period, it was an extremely busy time for all involved. Inevitably, there were a number of incidents that we were called to deal with, however, this is what we plan for.

“During the entire event, a total of 34 crimes were reported, including theft, criminal damage, assault and drugs possession, with 20 arrests made.

“Considering the size of the event and the sheer volume of people on site and staying in the surrounding area, the overall number of incidents has been low. We're always going to have incidents with this volume of people coming into an event, but thankfully the need for policing has been very limited over the last few days.

“There are so many people and organisations involved in delivering a successful policing operation. However, we couldn’t do it without the support of the public who attended the event, and their willingness to engage with police and security and report any issues of concern. So a huge thank you to them and I hope everyone enjoyed their Grand Prix experience.

“I’d also like to acknowledge all our policing and partner colleagues who contributed to the smooth running of the operation, whatever their role. They all played an important part in ensuring the safety and security of everyone at the circuit and the campsites, as well as local residents and road users.

“It is a real team effort, and we could not achieve this without the support from Thames Valley Police and our regional and national specialist policing teams, along with Silverstone, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Highways Agency, local authorities, and everyone else who contributed in any way.

"And of course, normal policing business doesn’t stop. So thank you also to all colleagues across the Force who were on duty as normal over the weekend, helping to fight crime and keep people safe across the rest of the county.

"Policing the British Grand Prix is a significant operation but there is always a real buzz around the event and officers enjoy engaging with the crowd. I hope everyone who came to the event in whatever capacity had an enjoyable visit, and many congratulations to Lando Norris on his victory!"