Ferrari told what they must do to restore “the Lewis Hamilton of old”

Damon Hill has explained how Lewis Hamilton can return to his very best - but it depends on Ferrari.

Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes, where he won six of his seven F1 drivers’ championships, to join Ferrari this year rocked the entire sport.

But it hasn’t yet translated into meaningful results that both parties would have dreamed of when F1’s most successful team signed the most successful driver.

1996 Formula 1 champion Hill backed Hamilton’s choice to change teams to add even more longevity to his career.

“I think it was the right decision if he wanted to carry on driving,” Hill told GQ.

Hill insists that the brilliant race-winning version of Hamilton can return but only if Ferrari do their part.

“If they can provide him with a competitive car then I think we’ll see the Lewis of old back again, at least for a bit,” he said.

“You do find it harder to drive a car that isn’t competitive as you get older.

“When he gets a sniff of victory he’s back, but it’s very hard to keep slogging around.”

Hamilton is now 40-years-old. Only Fernando Alonso, who was Hamilton’s first-ever F1 teammate, is older, at 43, from the current crop of drivers.

Alonso’s incredible career yielded two F1 titles in 2005 and 2006. But it has been 12 years since he won a grand prix.

Alonso’s commitment to battling in the midfield has impressed Hill - but it might be a point of difference to Hamilton.

“That’s why I’ve been so enormously impressed by Fernando, who continued to bang in results, even if he doesn’t have to,” Hill said.

“He’s doing it because he feels there’s a bit missing. I’m not sure Lewis feels there’s a bit missing anymore. He’s won everything.

“I know he doesn’t have that eighth world title, but he can be satisfied with what he’s got.”

Lewis Hamilton dreams of eighth F1 title at Ferrari in 2026

Lewis Hamilton

But Lewis Hamilton is already busily making plans for next year when the F1 2026 regulations begin.

The new era offers an opportunity for every team to build a dominant period.

Although it is Mercedes who are rumoured to have the engine to be envious of, Hamilton and Ferrari have their own dreams.

Despite finishing only fourth at the F1 British Grand Prix, Hamilton spotted key feedback for his engineers regarding how to build next season’s car which might pay dividends at a later date.

Newspapers in Italy have interestingly backed the driver, and insisted that the famous Italian team must prioritise listening to his words of wisdom.

Ferrari have much work to do if they are to close the gap to the dominant McLarens.

Their SF-25 has been problematic all season, and Hamilton discovered its weakness in wet conditions at Silverstone. He called it the most difficult car he has ever driven in the wet.

There were also question marks in qualifying at the British Grand Prix when Hamilton came dangerously close to running out of fuel. He avoided it, fortunately, to deliver a strong performance in an area which has become a weakness in recent years.

Ferrari have denied that Fred Vasseur, their team principal, is under threat of being replaced.

CEO Benedetto Vigna was at Silverstone and faced questions about his faith in Vasseur, insisting the F1 team was united.

Two P4 finishes in the most recent grands prix, at Silverstone and in Austria, matched Hamilton’s best-ever result on a Sunday for Ferrari in Emilia Romagna.

He also, of course, won the sprint race in China - a result which offered a glimpse into the success he could still have while wearing red.