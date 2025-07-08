Ferrari CEO has his say after Fred Vasseur’s future placed under spotlight

The CEO of Ferrari was at Silverstone and was quizzed about the speculation surrounding his team principal.

Fred Vasseur’s future has been under scrutiny since Italian media claimed that Ferrari were considering replacing him.

Ferrari denied this claim when asked by Crash.net.

But it has highlighted the performance of Vasseur’s race team and acted as a reminder of Ferrari’s historic ruthlessness with its team bosses.

Since Ferrari last won a drivers’ championship in 2007, five men have been appointed as team principal to restore the glory days but none have succeeded.

Ferrari CEO mentions Fred Vasseur's future

At the F1 British Grand Prix, CEO Benedetto Vigna was asked about Vasseur’s future.

"I like to come here and see the team united,” he told Sky Italia.

“I love being with people because they are the ones who always make the difference.

“Teams grow with difficulties. Unity is strength and in Ferrari this is there and I can breathe it here.

“Vasseur's future? He's the team principal, it's July and we're discussing.

“We just had lunch together..."

But there is no hiding from the deficiencies of the SF-25 that is lagging behind the McLarens and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, and often the Mercedes too, although they out-paced Hamilton’s old team at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned its ability in wet conditions at Silverstone.

Italian media has demanded that Ferrari prioritise listening to Hamilton.

Hamilton, despite a drab race on Sunday, insists he has discovered key feedback to tell Ferrari about their 2026 car plans.

Hamilton was fourth, Charles Leclerc 14th last time out.

"It was a difficult race from lap 1,” Vasseur told Sky Italia.

“Charles risked slicks, it could have been the right choice. The pace was good, except for the McLaren, but we struggled in the group.

“The positive aspect is that we made a step forward in the dry, now we have to make it 1-2 in qualifying.

“The goal is to win races, not to increase the advantage over Mercedes.

“Leclerc disastrous? No, he was angry but in sport everyone makes mistakes.

“We are a team, we have to prepare Spa on this basis. We can do better."