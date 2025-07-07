Lewis Hamilton unlocks crucial Ferrari feedback which may inspire turnaround

Lewis Hamilton believes a challenging British Grand Prix may prove pivotal in helping Ferrari turn around its fortunes in Formula 1.

Hamilton’s run of podium finishes at Silverstone came to an end on Sunday as he crossed the line in fourth, behind the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg.

After the race, Hamilton branded the SF-25 as the “most difficult car I’ve driven in these conditions”, as he struggled for handling in changing weather conditions during the race.

However, the day came with a silver lining, as it shed light on the issues plaguing Ferrari this year.

“It was really one of the trickiest days that I can remember having, particularly here,” he explained. “Silverstone always throws something special into the mix.

“But the car was really, really hard to drive. It just has no stability.

“You go to a corner and it’s snappy, snappy, snappy, it just won’t stay still. It makes it so, so difficult.

“Then in the low speed, it doesn’t like to turn.

“It’s a frustrating balance because you are trying to make switch changes. Ultimately, it led to lots of mistakes.”

Lewis Hamilton unlocks ability to deliver key feedback to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

With Ferrari’s flaws laid bare, Hamilton has a better understanding of the characteristics that must not be carried over to 2026, when F1 introduces sweeping changes to its chassis and engine regulations.

“In practice, I was happy with the car balance in the dry,” the seven-time F1 champion explained.

“In qualifying we were much stronger, much more comfortable with the set-up direction. There were lots of positives.

“In a race like this, while it wasn’t great, you can download a lot [of data]. I feel like I know how to explain to the team what I don’t want built in next year’s car.

“What we have right now makes it so difficult to drive, particularly in these conditions.”