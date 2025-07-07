FIA's Mohammed Ben Sulayem responds to ‘reign of terror’ jab from new rival

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam says he laughed in response to accusations of his tenure being a “reign of terror”.

When former F1 steward Tim Mayer announced his candidacy for the presidency of motorsport’s governing body ahead of the British Grand Prix, he described Ben Sulayem’s leadership as a “reign of terror”.

The 59-year-old American will rival incumbent Ben Sulayem, who fired Mayer last year, in December’s election to determine who will take office at the very top of the FIA.

Mayer criticised Ben Sulayem for failing to fulfil the promises he made when he became FIA president in December 2021.

“If you look at the number of people who have resigned from the FIA who have gone in with the best intentions but cannot effect change, or say ‘No this is a bad idea, Mr President’.

"It is a reign of terror. You are wondering when the next scandal is,” Mayer said.

The 63-year-old Emirati’s reign has been overshadowed by a series of controversies but Ben Sulayem has brushed off the accusations from Mayer.

"I just laughed. I actually had a smile. I said whoever is saying this, they are disconnected with the FIA. Honestly," Ben Sulayem told Reuters.

"You go to the FIA and just enter and see. Sit with them, tell them it's just between you and them, and ask them the question. I think maybe he's confusing the period.

"Have you ever read any article where I said negatively about a single person? That's not me.”

Ben Sulayem, who was expected to run unopposed in the 2025 election following Carlos Sainz Sr’s decision to pull out of the race, said he is not concerned that Mayer will stand against him.

"It's like putting your helmet and gloves back on. Really it reminds me of competitions, and competition is always good," he said.

"We have such clear guidelines that now you cannot fiddle around with anything and that will never happen, not in my reign."