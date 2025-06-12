EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari deny ‘man who could replace’ Fred Vasseur report

Ferrari dismiss suggestions Fred Vasseur could lose his job as F1 team principal.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's future has been questioned
Ferrari have denied reports that Fred Vasseur could be replaced as F1 team principal.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera reported that Vasseur’s future as team principal has come into question following Ferrari’s “unsatisfactory” start to the 2025 F1 season and that Ferrari endurance chief Antonello Coletta could be his potential successor.

But Ferrari insisted there is no truth to the report when approached for comment by Crash.net.

Coletta, who is named as being a candidate to become Ferrari’s next F1 boss, currently guides Ferrari’s Le Mans assault. The team head to this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans seeking a third straight win in the premier class.

Corriere’s report also described current Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as being Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s “old obsession”.

Elkann is believed to have tried to poach Horner on several occasions in recent years but the Briton shrugged off paddock chatter linking him with Ferrari when quizzed on the matter by Crash.net at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Look, of course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment is 100% with Red Bull," Horner responded. "It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.

“There's a bunch of speculation, as always in this business, about people coming here, going there, whatever. And I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is.

"My Italian is worse than Flavio [Briatore's] English. So, how on earth would that work?”

Ferrari described the links to Horner as “fantasy” to Crash.net.

Despite Ferrari’s dismissals, Vasseur’s position as team principal appears to becoming under increasing scrutiny.

Ferrari sit second in the constructors’ championship but are a whopping 197 points adrift of leaders and reigning world champions McLaren and are yet to win a race this season.

The closest Ferrari came was in Monaco, where home hero Charles Leclerc was forced to settle with second place. 

Leclerc has scored three podiums in total, while teammate Lewis Hamilton has struggled to adapt to his Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion did impressively manage to claim a pole position and victory in the China sprint in just his second competitive outing with Ferrari, but has not finished higher than fifth in a grand prix.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

