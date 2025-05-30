Christian Horner swerves denial in response to Ferrari F1 switch rumours

Christian Horner quizzed by Crash.net about rumours linking him with a switch to Ferrari.

Christian Horner was asked about reports linking him with Ferrari
Christian Horner has reaffirmed his “100 percent” commitment to the Red Bull F1 team amid rumours that Ferrari contacted him about potentially becoming their team principal.

German publication Bild claimed earlier this week that Ferrari had approached Horner in an attempt to poach the long-time Red Bull team principal to become their next F1 boss following the team’s lacklustre start to the 2025 season.

Horner reportedly turned Ferrari down and remains fully dedicated to his current position at Red Bull.

Crash.net asked Horner if the rumours were true and if becoming Ferrari boss would be something he would consider during Friday’s press conference at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Curiously, Horner did not take the opportunity to deny the report but insisted he has no intention to leave Red Bull.

“Of course it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams but my commitment 100 percent is with Red Bull,” Horner replied in response.

“It always has been and certainly will be for the long-term. There’s a bunch of speculation always in this business. People coming here, going there or whatever. I think people within the team know exactly what the situation is.

“My Italian is worse than Flavio’s [Briatore] English, so how on earth would that work?”

Crash.net understands there has been interest in Horner from Ferrari in the not-so-distant past.

Approached for comment about the Bild report, a Ferrari spokesperson described it to Crash.net as "fantasy". 

Is Fred Vasseur under pressure?

Bild’s report suggested that Ferrari’s senior leaders, including John Elkann, are considering whether to retain Fred Vasseur in his role as team principal.

Ferrari have made a hugely disappointing start to the 2025 season and are well adrift of frontrunners McLaren.

They have so far been unable to compete for wins with Charles Leclerc scoring both of the team’s podium finishes this year.

Vasseur played a key role in securing Lewis Hamilton’s signature as the seven-time world champion made a blockbuster transfer from Mercedes over the winter.

The Frenchman took over Ferrari’s team principal position ahead of the 2023 season, succeeding Mattia Binotto. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

