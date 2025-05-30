Flavio Briatore reveals the latest lowdown about a new Alpine team principal

Alpine is taking a measured approach in its search for a new team principal following the shock exit of Oliver Oakes.

Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore says he would “prefer to take some time” before finalising a replacement for departed team principal Oliver Oakes.

Oakes stepped down from his role as the head of Alpine’s Formula 1 team earlier this month due to personal reasons, forcing the team to go through another management reshuffle.

Briatore has taken on Oakes’ responsibilities on an interim basis, but the French manufacturer is working behind the scenes to find a direct replacement for the 37-year-old.

Alpine are without an F1 team principal

Briatore said he is sad that Oakes had to leave his job less than a year into his role, but stressed that the process of finding a full-time successor will not be rushed.

“We are looking for [one],” he said on Friday ahead of the Spanish GP. “For the moment, nothing has changed.

“I feel sorry for Ollie honestly because I have a very good relationship with Ollie. He was a good team principal.

“Like everybody knows, for personal reasons he stopped and he resigned from Alpine. We are looking [for someone to take his place].

“We won't [make] any mistake [in finding a replacement]. I prefer to take some time.

"The moment we decide who will be the new team manager we will tell you.”

Briatore hinted there was already a lot of interest from potential candidates in joining Alpine as it transitions from a full-blown factory team to an engine customer at the advent of the new ruleset in 2026.

Asked what qualities he is looking for in a team principal, Briatore said: “We are looking for somebody.

“It's [not] a lot of people doing this kind of job. We are looking for somebody good, somebody who understands, somebody to be part of the team.

“I know a few people who want to be part of this new trip with Alpine and we will decide.”

