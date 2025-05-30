2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Oscar Piastri ended Friday practice fastest at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

FREE PRACTICE 2 RESULTS AT BARCELONA

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.760s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.046s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.070s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m13.070s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.260s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.298s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.301s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.385s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.400s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.494s 11 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.533s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.592s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.683s 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.721s 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.839s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.839s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.959s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.005s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.126s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.303s

Piastri was nearly three-tenths clear of Mercedes' George Russell in second practice at Barcelona.

Max Verstappen was third, posting an identical time to McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth.

Charles Leclerc was the lead Ferrari driver, a couple of tenths further back in P5.

Kimi Antonelli placed sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

The Racing Bulls duo of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson rounded out the top-10.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was only 11th as he complained his Ferrari was "not driveable".

FREE PRACTICE 1 RESULTS AT BARCELONA

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m13.718s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.085s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m14.096s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m14.238s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m14.294s 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.339s 7 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.597s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.605s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.643s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.746s 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.751s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.786s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.798s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.865s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m14.935s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m15.155s 17 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m15.298s 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m15.369s 19 Victor Martins FRA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m15.522s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m15.530s

Norris set the pace in first practice, posting a 1m13.718s to end up 0.367s clear of Verstappen.

Hamilton was third-quickest and two tenths faster than Ferrari teammate Leclerc, who took fourth ahead of the second McLaren belonging to championship leader Piastri.

Lawson put his Racing Bulls sixth, while Oliver Bearman was a surprise seventh for Haas.

The second Racing Bulls driven by Hadjar was P8, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Gasly, who completed the top-10 for Alpine.

Both Mercedes were outside of the top 10, with Russell 11th and Antonelli a lowly 18th.

Two rookie drivers took part in FP1 at Barcelona, with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, and Formula 2's Victor Martins taking over Alex Albon's Williams.

Hirakawa survived an early trip through the gravel to take 17th, with Martins 19th.