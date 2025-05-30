2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri ended Friday practice fastest at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.
FREE PRACTICE 2 RESULTS AT BARCELONA
|2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.760s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.046s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.070s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.070s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.260s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.298s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.301s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.385s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.400s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.494s
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.533s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.592s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.683s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.721s
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.839s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.839s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.959s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.005s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.126s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.303s
Piastri was nearly three-tenths clear of Mercedes' George Russell in second practice at Barcelona.
Max Verstappen was third, posting an identical time to McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth.
Charles Leclerc was the lead Ferrari driver, a couple of tenths further back in P5.
Kimi Antonelli placed sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.
The Racing Bulls duo of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson rounded out the top-10.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was only 11th as he complained his Ferrari was "not driveable".
FREE PRACTICE 1 RESULTS AT BARCELONA
|2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.718s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.085s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m14.096s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m14.238s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.294s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.339s
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.597s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.605s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.643s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.746s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.751s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.786s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.798s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.865s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m14.935s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m15.155s
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m15.298s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.369s
|19
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m15.522s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m15.530s
Norris set the pace in first practice, posting a 1m13.718s to end up 0.367s clear of Verstappen.
Hamilton was third-quickest and two tenths faster than Ferrari teammate Leclerc, who took fourth ahead of the second McLaren belonging to championship leader Piastri.
Lawson put his Racing Bulls sixth, while Oliver Bearman was a surprise seventh for Haas.
The second Racing Bulls driven by Hadjar was P8, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Gasly, who completed the top-10 for Alpine.
Both Mercedes were outside of the top 10, with Russell 11th and Antonelli a lowly 18th.
Two rookie drivers took part in FP1 at Barcelona, with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, and Formula 2's Victor Martins taking over Alex Albon's Williams.
Hirakawa survived an early trip through the gravel to take 17th, with Martins 19th.