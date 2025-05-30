2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri ended Friday practice fastest at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. 

FREE PRACTICE 2 RESULTS AT BARCELONA

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.760s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.046s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.070s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.070s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.260s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.298s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.301s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.385s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.400s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.494s
11Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.533s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.592s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.683s
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.721s
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.839s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.839s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.959s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.005s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.126s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.303s

Piastri was nearly three-tenths clear of Mercedes' George Russell in second practice at Barcelona. 

Max Verstappen was third, posting an identical time to McLaren's Lando Norris in fourth. 

Charles Leclerc was the lead Ferrari driver, a couple of tenths further back in P5.

Kimi Antonelli placed sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. 

The Racing Bulls duo of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson rounded out the top-10. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was only 11th as he complained his Ferrari was "not driveable". 

FREE PRACTICE 1 RESULTS AT BARCELONA

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.718s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.085s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m14.096s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m14.238s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.294s
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.339s
7Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.597s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.605s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.643s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.746s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.751s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.786s
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.798s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.865s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m14.935s
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m15.155s
17Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m15.298s
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.369s
19Victor MartinsFRAAtlassian Williams Racing1m15.522s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.530s

Norris set the pace in first practice, posting a 1m13.718s to end up 0.367s clear of Verstappen. 

Hamilton was third-quickest and two tenths faster than Ferrari teammate Leclerc, who took fourth ahead of the second McLaren belonging to championship leader Piastri. 

Lawson put his Racing Bulls sixth, while Oliver Bearman was a surprise seventh for Haas. 

The second Racing Bulls driven by Hadjar was P8, ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Gasly, who completed the top-10 for Alpine. 

Both Mercedes were outside of the top 10, with Russell 11th and Antonelli a lowly 18th.

Two rookie drivers took part in FP1 at Barcelona, with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Esteban Ocon at Haas, and Formula 2's Victor Martins taking over Alex Albon's Williams. 

Hirakawa survived an early trip through the gravel to take 17th, with Martins 19th. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

