Aston Martin tipped to swoop but Max Verstappen ‘asking price’ is ‘astronomical’

Aston Martin have been mentioned as the next destination for Max Verstappen if they dig deep into their pockets.

The future of Red Bull driver Verstappen dominated the F1 British Grand Prix, including a media debrief which Crash.net were at the centre at where he addressed the rumours.

Mercedes have emerged as the likeliest exit strategy should Verstappen opt to leave Red Bull.

That’s because George Russell is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of this season, although he insists the chances of him leaving in 2026 are slim.

But Aston Martin have the finances and the ambition, too.

Having already signed car designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull, they could raid their rivals again for their star driver.

“There’s a good chance he’ll be reunited with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin” Damon Hill told GQ.

“He’s already using the Honda power unit, so he knows what that’ll be capable of.

“I think Mercedes must still be eyeing him up. Or it could be Ferrari, I don’t know.

“His asking price will be astronomical.”

Will Aston Martin swoop for Max Verstappen?

Alonso, Verstappen

Max Verstappen remains contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 by the existence of an intriguing clause in his deal is the source of the exit rumours.

The details of the clause remain unconfirmed although the widely held belief in the F1 paddock is that he can invoke it during the summer break.

Reports from his native Netherlands made it clear that there was no truth to claims Verstappen had already ‘said yes’ to Mercedes.

But the lack of a signed contract for Russell at Mercedes means there is a vacancy for 2026, at the team who are rumoured to possess the best engine for the new era of rules.

Martin Brundle hinted Russell would be looking elsewhere due to the lack of a confirmed deal with Mercedes.

This would leave the door ajar to Aston Martin whose billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to progress their fortunes.

But ex-F1 champion Hill’s assertion about Verstappen’s ‘asking price’ is a key hurdle.

Whether his next employer might have to fork out to Red Bull, or just Verstappen, it will be costly.

The reigning champion sits at No1 in the list of F1 driver salaries.

He is reportedly earning more than three times what Aston Martin currently pay Fernando Alonso.

Aston Martin have thrown their faith behind Alonso and Lance Stroll when asked by Crash.net previously.

However, although the idea to reunite Verstappen and Newey in green is alluring, it might not be foolproof.

There have been suggestions that the duo ‘didn’t click as personalities’ despite their success at Red Bull.

“I’m not saying Max and Adrian Newey had a kind of problem relationship at Red Bull,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported.

“But I’m not sure that they were the closest of companions in arms, if you like. That’s been expressed to me.

“Professionally, I do think they hold each other in high regard.”

Verstappen’s keenness to find a winning car for the F1 2026 rules era is unlikely to factor in any personal relations.

He and Newey formed part of a formidable team during Red Bull’s dominant F1 period.

Verstappen has won just two out of 11 grands prix this season. He is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.