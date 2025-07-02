Martin Brundle: "Nervous" George Russell "ringing around" amid Max Verstappen rumour

Martin Brundle believes “something is up” amid continued speculation linking Max Verstappen with George Russell’s Mercedes seat.

A fresh bombshell report from Sky Italy has claimed Verstappen is in “concrete negotiations” with Mercedes and has already “said yes” to Toto Wolff’s proposal to join the Silver Arrows.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of intense debate and rumour for over a year since Mercedes first started publicly courting the four-time world champion as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the season and despite making an impressive start to 2025, he is yet to be handed a new deal by Mercedes.

The delay in Russell getting a contract extension has only added fuel to the rumours linking Verstappen with a switch to Mercedes.

And Sky Sports F1 co-commentator and expert Brundle reckons Canadian Grand Prix victor Russell will be starting to get “nervous”.

“I think George is nervous! He’s ringing around a little bit,” Brundle told Sky Sports. “There is no smoke without fire.

“2026 is massive, it’s the biggest change ever in Formula 1 with the chassis and power unit. You’d guess that Mercedes will be there or thereabouts.

“Can Max get out of his contract? Something is up…”

Toto Wolff outlines Mercedes timeline

Speaking to media including Crash.net after the Austrian Grand Prix, Wolff said he wants Mercedes’ 2026 driver line-up to be finalised by the end of the August summer break.

"You need to be respectful towards the stakeholders in all of that process, the organisation, the drivers, everybody," Wolff said. "You need to understand the way forward.

"I don't want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait or not taking any decisions when it should be taken. So I feel we're in a good space.

"We are in June. Obviously, there's lots of discussion around that. I've been open with it and transparent and at a certain stage, and then in the next couple of months - in England, it's ['a couple' means] two – so until the summer break. Everything is going to be done before.”

Wolff admitted talks have taken place with Verstappen’s representatives but stressed there is “very little probability” of the Dutchman joining Mercedes for 2026.