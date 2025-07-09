Two senior Red Bull colleagues follow Christian Horner out after tearful meeting

Two senior management figures have departed Red Bull along with Christian Horner, it has been claimed.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull with immediate effect after 20 years as team principal, during which time he had overseen eight drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ championship titles.

The 51-year-old Briton has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who has been promoted from Racing Bulls, while Alan Permane will take over as team boss of the Red Bull sister squad.

According to Sky Sports, two senior management figures “with close connections” to Horner, who was informed of his sacking on Tuesday, have also left Red Bull.

“We are beginning to put together a timeline for how this was decided upon,” Slater told Sky Sports News.

“It is a shocked campus at Milton Keynes. We understand this decision was finalised yesterday. It was communicated to Horner yesterday, and to senior sponsorship partners.

“Horner then came [to the Red Bull HQ on Wednesday morning] and addressed the staff at 10am UK time. He left the campus at 11.25am.

"Staff have been told to make no comment. This is being handled by the Salzburg office.

“I understand that two other senior management figures with close connections to Horner have also left their employment at Red Bull.

“In terms of the rank and file, we spoke to a few off-camera, and there is significant emotion among them.”

Christian Horner ‘broke down’ in emotional speech

Christian Horner

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft revealed Horner “broke down” during an emotional speech in which he said goodbye to Red Bull staff.

“That emotion is one of sadness,” Croft said.

“Look around the Red Bull campus - 20 years ago it was barely a third of the size it is now. In Horner’s time as CEO and team principal he has seen extensions, wind tunnels, the work force has increased to over 1000 people. The wind tunnel employs even more.

“From those we spoke to, it is a unified sense of disappointment and sadness at a man they see has unified their team. He was never scared to sit and have a chat to people no matter what they did for the organisation.

“The speech Horner gave to the factory, we understand, was hugely emotional. Christian was emotional and broke down. He received a massive ovation at the end of the speech from a workforce that are loyal to him. He has brought success, bonuses, glory.

“He looked impassive [as he left the campus], just staring ahead. No thumbs up, no wave. He drove out of the gates for what is now the final time.”

Why did Red Bull sack Christian Horner?

Croft suggested a combination of three factors ultimately led to Horner being fired; the 2024 off-track scandal, his relationship with Verstappen, and Red Bull’s declining form.

“It’s a culmination and a combination,” Croft explained. “The allegations of inappropriate behaviour linger on, despite the fact that Christian was cleared twice.

“All has not appeared rosy between Christian and the Max Verstappen camp. There is speculation Max might be off to Mercedes. He’s the one bringing home the lion’s share of the points.

“F1 is a results business. Those results haven’t been there. They have been outscored at the most recent four races by Sauber, who have a team principal in Jonathan Wheatley who used to be the sporting director at Red Bull.

"There comes a time at the very top where the shareholders in Austria and Thailand say ‘enough is enough, we need to start a clean slate’.”