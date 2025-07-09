Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies break silence after Christian Horner sack

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies have issued their first statements after the sacking of Christian Horner by Red Bull.

Horner left his job on Wednesday morning, after the F1 British Grand Prix, ending his remarkable legacy with the team.

It adds further complexity to the doubts around the future of Red Bull’s star driver Verstappen.

Mekies, who led Red Bull’s sister Racing Bulls, has been confirmed as Horner’s replacement.

Max Verstappen’s first words after the exit of Horner were posted to his social media account.

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes,” he said.

“Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”

Horner oversaw all four of Verstappen’s F1 drivers’ championships.

Verstappen and Red Bull claimed top spot in F1 at the disputed 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to the title in controversial fashion.

From there, their dominance together grew and Verstappen is now established as the best driver on the grid.

But the machinery at his disposal has lost competitiveness, and Verstappen is lagging behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings this year.

There is an exit clause in his contract which could lead to his departure from Red Bull.

Mercedes have been credited with a keen interest as Verstappen seeks the best possible car for 2026.

But, with Horner now gone, a new era will begin at Red Bull which could force a re-think from Verstappen.

Laurent Mekies vows to 'achieve great results' for Red Bull

Laurent Mekies

That era will be led by Mekies, promoted from the Racing Bulls team.

Mekies’ first statement in his new job said: “Over the last year and a half it has been an absolutely privilege to lead Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I would like to thank all of our talented people both in Faenza and Milton Keynes.

“Looking to the future, I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and dynamic teams in the sport.

“It’s an honour to be part of this group of brilliant people that embody the Red Bull spirit.

“Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge.”

Mekies is well accustomed to the driver changes which can happen within the Red Bull stable.

He started the season with Yuki Tsunoda before the swap involving Liam Lawson.

Mekies will now have even more scrutiny on his position as the boss of such a high-profile team.

Stepping into Horner’s shoes will also prove a sizable challenge.

Horner exits Red Bull after 20 years in charge, including two golden periods (for Sebastian Vettel then for Verstappen).

He was the longest-serving team principal until his departure.