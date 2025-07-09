Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies break silence after Christian Horner sack

Red Bull's star driver and new team principal speak up after Christian Horner exit

Horner, Verstappen
Horner, Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies have issued their first statements after the sacking of Christian Horner by Red Bull.

Horner left his job on Wednesday morning, after the F1 British Grand Prix, ending his remarkable legacy with the team.

It adds further complexity to the doubts around the future of Red Bull’s star driver Verstappen.

Mekies, who led Red Bull’s sister Racing Bulls, has been confirmed as Horner’s replacement.

Max Verstappen’s first words after the exit of Horner were posted to his social media account.

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes,” he said.

“Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”

Horner oversaw all four of Verstappen’s F1 drivers’ championships.

Verstappen and Red Bull claimed top spot in F1 at the disputed 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, edging Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to the title in controversial fashion.

From there, their dominance together grew and Verstappen is now established as the best driver on the grid.

But the machinery at his disposal has lost competitiveness, and Verstappen is lagging behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings this year.

There is an exit clause in his contract which could lead to his departure from Red Bull.

Mercedes have been credited with a keen interest as Verstappen seeks the best possible car for 2026.

But, with Horner now gone, a new era will begin at Red Bull which could force a re-think from Verstappen.

Laurent Mekies vows to 'achieve great results' for Red Bull

Laurent Mekies
Laurent Mekies

That era will be led by Mekies, promoted from the Racing Bulls team.

Mekies’ first statement in his new job said: “Over the last year and a half it has been an absolutely privilege to lead Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I would like to thank all of our talented people both in Faenza and Milton Keynes.

“Looking to the future, I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and dynamic teams in the sport.

“It’s an honour to be part of this group of brilliant people that embody the Red Bull spirit.

“Together we will achieve great results, building on the incredible legacy left by Christian Horner during his two decades in charge.”

Mekies is well accustomed to the driver changes which can happen within the Red Bull stable.

He started the season with Yuki Tsunoda before the swap involving Liam Lawson.

Mekies will now have even more scrutiny on his position as the boss of such a high-profile team.

Stepping into Horner’s shoes will also prove a sizable challenge.

Horner exits Red Bull after 20 years in charge, including two golden periods (for Sebastian Vettel then for Verstappen).

He was the longest-serving team principal until his departure.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
32s ago
Christian Horner’s first words after emotional Red Bull exit
Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies break silence after Christian Horner sack
Horner, Verstappen
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin confirms MotoGP return after Misano test
Jorge Martin, Misano Test
F1 Feature
5h ago
The incredible numbers behind Christian Horner’s time at Red Bull
Christian Horner
F1 Feature
5h ago
Christian Horner sack: What is the Red Bull management structure now?
Helmut Marko, Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
6h ago
The closest intra-team battle in MotoGP set for "very peculiar" track
Morbidelli, di Giannantonio,2025 Dutch MotoGP
Moto2 News
6h ago
Spanish Moto2 rider’s “two opinions” for route to world titles
Aron Canet, 2025 Moto2 Dutch TT, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
7h ago
Donington Park “challenging” for Honda at UK WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
7h ago
The ‘million dollar question’ surrounding Christian Horner’s sacking
Christian Horner
F1 News
8h ago
Two senior Red Bull colleagues follow Christian Horner out after tearful meeting
Christian Horner