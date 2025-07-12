“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles

McLaren have been warned that the battling between their two title-chasing drivers will “escalate”.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the frontrunners in the F1 drivers’ standings, ahead of champion Max Verstappen.

McLaren welcome their equal-status duo to battle it out on track as part of their ‘Papaya rules’.

But last weekend at the F1 British Grand Prix, Piastri conceded a victory to Norris after being hit with a 10-second time penalty which he disputed.

Piastri cheekily asked McLaren to call for a swap of positions, restoring him to the lead of the race, at Norris’ expense. But the team ignored that request.

'If not when' McLaren drivers clash again

“They are fighting for a world championship. In the constructors’ they are miles clear,” Billy Monger told Channel 4.

“Race wins are precious when you’re fighting for the championship.

“Seven points, Oscar lost out on. You could see how much it hurt him.

“It will continue to develop throughout the rest of the season.

“The penalties and the points will become more critical as we get to the latter races.

“It feels like ‘if’ not ‘when’ they have a moment…”

David Coulthard warned: “That is going to escalate.

“It’s almost a shame we’re having to debate the rights and wrongs of this win. This was a brilliant display by McLaren as a team, and by both drivers.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Lando.”

The McLarens have already come to blows this season at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

But Norris accepted the blame for the incident, which diffused the tension quickly.

CEO Zak Brown vowed to let his drivers race each other despite the stakes.

He said: “We got Montreal out of the way. There was so much talk and build-up about it.

“They can race. They know the rules and will abide by the rules. To race each other hard and clean.

“I think it will go down to Abu Dhabi.”

Piastri is eight points clear of Norris at the top of the F1 standings. But he left Silverstone irritated by his penalty, which cost him an even greater lead.