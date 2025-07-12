“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles

'If not when' judgement on McLaren drivers clashing again

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

McLaren have been warned that the battling between their two title-chasing drivers will “escalate”.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the frontrunners in the F1 drivers’ standings, ahead of champion Max Verstappen.

McLaren welcome their equal-status duo to battle it out on track as part of their ‘Papaya rules’.

But last weekend at the F1 British Grand Prix, Piastri conceded a victory to Norris after being hit with a 10-second time penalty which he disputed.

Piastri cheekily asked McLaren to call for a swap of positions, restoring him to the lead of the race, at Norris’ expense. But the team ignored that request.

'If not when' McLaren drivers clash again

“They are fighting for a world championship. In the constructors’ they are miles clear,” Billy Monger told Channel 4.

“Race wins are precious when you’re fighting for the championship.

“Seven points, Oscar lost out on. You could see how much it hurt him.

“It will continue to develop throughout the rest of the season.

“The penalties and the points will become more critical as we get to the latter races.

“It feels like ‘if’ not ‘when’ they have a moment…”

David Coulthard warned: “That is going to escalate.

“It’s almost a shame we’re having to debate the rights and wrongs of this win. This was a brilliant display by McLaren as a team, and by both drivers.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Lando.”

The McLarens have already come to blows this season at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

But Norris accepted the blame for the incident, which diffused the tension quickly.

CEO Zak Brown vowed to let his drivers race each other despite the stakes.

He said: “We got Montreal out of the way. There was so much talk and build-up about it.

“They can race. They know the rules and will abide by the rules. To race each other hard and clean.

“I think it will go down to Abu Dhabi.”

Piastri is eight points clear of Norris at the top of the F1 standings. But he left Silverstone irritated by his penalty, which cost him an even greater lead.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
14m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
22m ago
“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high
Sauber
F1 News
52m ago
“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar
58m ago
IndyCar Iowa Speedway Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
MotoGP News
1h ago
Injured Maverick Vinales “evaluating his options”, “Unbelievable bad luck for Tech3”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: Injury “not an excuse” as MotoGP sprint podium run comes to an end
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “can’t complain” after Marc Marquez defeat: “One lap earlier I was happier!”
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez battle for victory, 2025 German MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits he ‘pushed too much’ for Germany MotoGP sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Why Germany MotoGP sprint podium was “a surprise” for Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar championship contender Kyle Kirkwood smacks the wall in practice
Kyle Kirkwood's car being picked up after a crash.