“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high

Sauber have addressed a crucial problem which was holding them back, according to David Coulthard.

They have opened a new Technology Centre at Bicester Motion in the UK, having previously been based in Hinwil, Switzerland.

It means Sauber join the Motorsport Valley area which is home to seven of the 10 F1 teams.

“There was a big announcement recently that they are setting up a campus in the UK,” David Coulthard told Channel 4.

“The one key thing they have been missing as a team is being based in Switzerland.

“Nothing against Switzerland. It’s a wonderful place to go for a hot chocolate! But it’s not the Silicon Valley of F1.

“They are changing that with a campus here.

“These are the stepping stones to future success.”

Sauber join Motorsport Valley to further F1 progress

Sauber say their new home will “provide a base for the team to benefit from the expertise within the region and support the Audi F1 Project’s HQ in Hinwil, Switzerland, to create a cohesive and integrated approach to all aspects of the project”.

They insist it will “enhance and expand the team’s technical capabilities, to ensure the team is well-positioned to attract top engineering talent and foster partnerships with leading industry supply chain specialists”.

Next year, Sauber will evolve into the Audi works team.

Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, said: "The opening of the Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre at Bicester Motion is a significant milestone as we prepare for Audi's arrival in Formula 1.

“This facility will allow us to tap into the talent pool in Motorsport Valley and further strengthen our technical capabilities while being part of a thriving cluster at Bicester Motion where you live and breathe motorsport.

“The support it will play to Hinwil will be important to our long-term success.”

Sauber offered a hint at what they hope is to come at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg took an unexpected podium, his first in 239 F1 grand prix starts.

It ends his unwanted record as the F1 driver with the most races without a podium.

But it also represented a colossal step forward for his team.

They have the experience of ex-Ferrari team principal Binotto leading them.

Jonathan Wheatley, previously a key figure at Red Bull as their sporting director, has also been recruited as team principal.