Felipe Massa aims sneaky Ferrari ‘crashgate’ remark after F2008 reunion

Felipe Massa half-jokingly claimed he “won” the Formula 1 world championship in 2008 after getting back behind the wheel of the Ferrari F2008 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Brazilian made the remark as he continues to pursue legal action against F1, the FIA, and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone over the controversial 2008 Singapore Grand Prix and its impact on the title race.

Massa's case centres on the allegation that senior F1 officials knew about the 'Crashgate' scandal well before it became public, and had the power to exclude the results of that race from the championship standings.

Nelson Piquet Jr infamously crashed on purpose during F1’s first night race in Singapore, having received team orders from Renault to aid teammate Fernando Alonso’s strategy.

Massa finished a disastrous 13th in that race following a botched pitstop, and argues that without Singapore’s result, he would have secured the 2008 title.

Instead, then-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton snatched the championship on the final lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix by passing Toyota’s Timo Glock, denying Massa a dream title on home soil.

Now 44, Massa was reunited with the F2008 at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking Ferrari’s last constructors’ championship-winning car up the famous hill.

Felipe Massa, Ferrari's last F1 champion?

Massa said the F2008 not only delivered Ferrari its most recent team crown, but also - he joked - its most recent drivers' title.

"It's just an amazing feeling to drive the 2008 car after a long time,” Massa said.

“It was just amazing to be part of the Ferrari team for so long, and this was definitely my best year.

“The car with which we managed to win five [six] times. It was the last constructors' championship for Ferrari—also mine, I would say.

"Anyway, it's just an amazing moment to be here at Goodwood. I love these amazing people, and it's a great feeling to drive this car again after so long."

Ferrari and McLaren fought a fierce battle for both titles in 2008, with Massa leading the Scuderia’s charge ahead of reigning world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Between them, Massa and Raikkonen scored eight wins that year, compared to six for McLaren’s Hamilton and Heikki Kovalainen.

“[It feels] like home,” said Massa, who retired from F1 at the end of 2017. “I know the position is a little bit different. I got a little bit heavy. Not so much actually, it was not so bad.

"I didn't know if the seat would be right for me, but it was okay. It was just an incredible feeling and a great experience to relive, to drive this car again.”