Red Bull tease prospect of Daniel Ricciardo F1 paddock return after retirement

Daniel Ricciardo could make a return to the F1 paddock as a guest, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has hinted.

Eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo confirmed he has retired from racing for good earlier this month in an open letter which also revealed he is taking on a new role as an ambassador for Ford Racing.

The 36-year-old Australian had continually been linked with a possible full-time F1 comeback ever since losing his drive last season, but those hopes have been extinguished following his decision to call time on his racing days.

However, Ricciardo could yet return to the F1 paddock now that he is partnering with the American manufacturer as it enters F1 in collaboration with his old team Red Bull from 2026.

That is a scenario new Red Bull chief Mekies did not rule out when speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

“It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure,” Mekies said of Ricciardo’s new venture.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the many examples in which we see how many connection points we have between our two companies, between the two projects.

“I’m sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock and we are perhaps going to have that sometime thanks to Ford Racing.”

Daniel Ricciardo’s open letter in full

Ricciardo, who was dropped by Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, shared his news in an open letter days before the Italian Grand Prix.

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news,” Ricciardo wrote. “While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a global Ford Racing ambassador.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports. For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

"I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right? Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance to peek behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive.

"I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a town hall.

"Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employee’s passion for motorsports was very apparent. But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating. Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved, Raptor.

"Taking my bias for 'American-made' and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse. I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

"I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team."