Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate

Lewis Hamilton reveals verdict on Valtteri Bottas signing for Cadillac.

Hamilton and Bottas last season
Hamilton and Bottas last season

Lewis Hamilton has given his views on Cadillac signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 2026.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will be reunited on the F1 grid with his former Mercedes teammate Bottas next year, with the Finn securing a full-time return with the new Cadillac team.

Bottas has been signed alongside fellow F1 veteran Perez, who was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024, for the American squad’s first season in the sport.

Bottas won 10 races for Mercedes while Perez notched four victories for Red Bull, adding to the one he claimed for Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in 2020.

And Hamilton is pleased to see Bottas making a comeback.

“I don’t need to say anything about his talent because he’s shown that throughout his career,” the Ferrari driver said.

“But [they’re] getting one of the most honest, probably the funniest, Finns I would imagine, and just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.

“I think they’ve chosen the right guys. Obviously, we’ll see with Sergio as well, he’s got great experience. That knowledge that they both bring from two great teams will help them progress faster.”

Asked whether Cadillac’s decision to favour experience is the right choice, Hamilton replied: “I think so. I think we have a good mix on the grid.

“I think it’s amazing to have an extra team, and I think for a team to be able to develop, you have to have drivers who have experience, especially when it’s a brand new team.

“You’ve got two different flavours coming from Red Bull and Mercedes with different knowledge and experience that they’ll both be able to put into the pot and help the team move forward faster.”

Lewis Hamilton rates Valtteri Bottas his ‘best’ teammate

Hamilton hailed Bottas as his best teammate after the Finn made the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022 following news of George Russell’s promotion to Mercedes.

"He has been the best team mate I've had the pleasure of working with," Hamilton wrote on social media.

"Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are. You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you.”

Charles Leclerc is Hamilton’s seventh teammate in F1, following Russell, Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Heikki Kovalainen and Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Happy, confident” Francesco Bagnaia hails “incredible” Misano grip
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “superb”, San Marino MotoGP tow unplanned - Jorge Martin
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi makes “important” improvement over 2024 at San Marino MotoGP
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “reset” results in Practice P1: “Italian riders” in good shape
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Fernandez “super fast” on Yamaha V4, but Turn 11…
3h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

BSB News
BSB riders offer verdict on four-race Donington format
3h ago
Rory Skinner, Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo warns: “I don't expect a big comeback”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira “looking into different options” for 2026: “Racing is my priority”
4h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate
5h ago
Hamilton and Bottas last season
MotoGP News
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez tops crash-strewn Misano Practice
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.