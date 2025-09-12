Lewis Hamilton gives take on Cadillac signing his ‘best’ F1 teammate

Lewis Hamilton has given his views on Cadillac signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 2026.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will be reunited on the F1 grid with his former Mercedes teammate Bottas next year, with the Finn securing a full-time return with the new Cadillac team.

Bottas has been signed alongside fellow F1 veteran Perez, who was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024, for the American squad’s first season in the sport.

Bottas won 10 races for Mercedes while Perez notched four victories for Red Bull, adding to the one he claimed for Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in 2020.

And Hamilton is pleased to see Bottas making a comeback.

“I don’t need to say anything about his talent because he’s shown that throughout his career,” the Ferrari driver said.

“But [they’re] getting one of the most honest, probably the funniest, Finns I would imagine, and just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.

“I think they’ve chosen the right guys. Obviously, we’ll see with Sergio as well, he’s got great experience. That knowledge that they both bring from two great teams will help them progress faster.”

Asked whether Cadillac’s decision to favour experience is the right choice, Hamilton replied: “I think so. I think we have a good mix on the grid.

“I think it’s amazing to have an extra team, and I think for a team to be able to develop, you have to have drivers who have experience, especially when it’s a brand new team.

“You’ve got two different flavours coming from Red Bull and Mercedes with different knowledge and experience that they’ll both be able to put into the pot and help the team move forward faster.”

Lewis Hamilton rates Valtteri Bottas his ‘best’ teammate

Hamilton hailed Bottas as his best teammate after the Finn made the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022 following news of George Russell’s promotion to Mercedes.

"He has been the best team mate I've had the pleasure of working with," Hamilton wrote on social media.

"Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are. You are greater than you know and I know there's a bright future ahead for you.”

Charles Leclerc is Hamilton’s seventh teammate in F1, following Russell, Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Heikki Kovalainen and Fernando Alonso.

