F1 paddock rallies around Lewis Hamilton after Roscoe’s tragic passing

The F1 paddock has come together to send Lewis Hamilton messages of support after he announced the death of his beloved dog, Roscoe.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton announced on Monday on social media that Roscoe had passed away in his arms on Sunday evening following a battle with pneumonia.

Hamilton missed an F1 tyre test with his Ferrari team on Friday in order to be by Roscoe’s side after the 12-year-old bulldog ended up in a coma while undergoing health checks in a veterinary hospital.

The 40-year-old Briton said he made the “hardest decision of [his] life” to put Roscoe to sleep.

In the hours that followed the news, Hamilton has been swamped with messages of support and condolence.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who owns a dachshund called Leo, responded with a heart emoji, while his team wrote: "So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog, and he will never be forgotten.”

Former Mercedes teammate George Russell said: "I’m so sorry for your loss mate,”

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, who has a poodle named Simba, commented: “So sorry for your loss.”

‘Albon Pets’, the Instagram account for Alex Albon’s cats, wrote: “We love you Roscoe. We know with all our hearts that we will meet one day. Have a lovely time playing in heaven Roscoe.

“We are also thinking of you and remember you in our prayers too Lewis. We know that no words can ease your pain. Rest in peace, Roscoe.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Esteban Ocon said: "We are all thinking of you Lewis. We will miss you Roscoe, RIP.

Hamilton’s former team, Mercedes, commented: "Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he'll always be a part of our family.”

And McLaren wrote: “Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe was a star of the paddock and will be missed.”

Red Bull said: “Really sorry for your loss, Lewis,” while sister team Racing Bulls posted: “Sorry for your loss, Lewis. Our thoughts are with you.”

Sauber commented: "He’ll be so missed in the paddock! Sorry for your loss, Lewis.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Williams team principal and former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles wrote: "My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both.”

The Williams team responded: "All of our thoughts are with you Lewis. So sorry for your loss,”

Alpine said: "So sorry for your loss, Lewis. We’ll miss seeing Roscoe around the paddock.”

F1 themselves posted a tribute to Roscoe, writing: "Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.

"Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the pawprints you left on all of our hearts.”

Meanwhile, F1’s governing body the FIA said: "The FIA family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Roscoe. Our thoughts are with you Lewis.”

Hamilton’s post announcing Roscoe’s death has now become his most liked on Instagram, accumulating 8.8million likes in less than 24 hours (at the time of writing), showing just how popular Roscoe was within F1, and the wider world.