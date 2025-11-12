Audi tease first F1 car design with 2026 concept livery

Audi have unveiled the colour scheme that will feature on their first F1 car in 2026.

The German automotive giant will enter F1 next season with their own chassis and power unit, taking over the current Sauber outfit.

On Wednesday, Audi revealed a concept livery and car design ahead of their F1 debut next season at the Audi Brand Experience Centre in Munich.

Audi said the concept liver for the R26 "provides a very distinct preview of the colour scheme and design of the brand's first Formula 1 race car, which will be unveiled in January 2026."

The colour scheme represents a nod to Audi's motorsport history and features an all-titanium finish. According to Audi, their goal is to have "the most striking car on the race track" in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Audi want to win F1 title by 2030

Side view of R26

"Motorsport is part of the Audi DNA and has always been the driving force behind technological progress and innovation," Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said. "By entering the pinnacle of motorsport, Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement.

"It is the next chapter in the company’s renewal. Formula 1 will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi.

"We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight.

"It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Audi will field an unchanged driver line-up consisting of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto in 2026.

"This journey is not just about the destination but about engaging with the people who make every step possible. It is about your mindset, focus, resilience and confidence without complacency," team principal Jonathan Wheatley said.

"Championship-winning teams are not built on magic – they are built on people who believe in each other, in the process, and in the destination.

"Our drivers, Nico and Gabi, embody that spirit. They bring passion and hunger and treat every lap as a chance to learn and move forward."

Sauber currently lie ninth in the constructors' championship with 62 points, but are only 20 points behind sixth-placed Racing Bulls.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The real R26 will debut on track at the behind-closed doors test in Barcelona at the end of January.