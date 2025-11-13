Sergio Perez stands up for Lando Norris by condemning recent booing of F1 points leader

Sergio Perez has told fans to be passionate but respectful after Lando Norris faced recent boos in Mexico and Brazil.

World championship leader Norris has been booed by sections of fans following his consecutive victories at the last two races in Mexico City and Brazil.

The Briton’s latest win at Interlagos saw him move 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with three rounds to go in the 2025 season.

Perez, who will return to F1 with Cadillac next year, has called on fans, including his passionate and loyal Mexican supporters, to remain respectful to all drivers.

"I don't think that's nice, obviously, to be booing the guy that won a race," the Mexican told Reuters.

"But at the same time it's also good to see the feelings of the fans, you know, in terms of how passionate they are. But I think it's got to be done with respect.

"We have to have respect for the guy that won the race, always. But, yeah, it's how it is.”

Racing Bulls sorry for thumbs-down video

On Wednesday, Racing Bulls issued an apology after a video on social media appeared to show a team member making a thumbs-down gesture at Norris and encouraging booing of the McLaren driver as he collected his winner’s trophy on the podium in Brazil.

Another team member was seen putting the person’s arm down and seemingly gesturing them to stop.

Racing Bulls said the matter had been dealt with internally.

“We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium. It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB,” a team statement read.

“The matter has been handled internally. We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track.”

Norris has brushed off the booing he has faced, insisting he cannot stop laughing at his critics.