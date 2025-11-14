Theory offered for Lando Norris boos after more jeers at F1 Sao Paulo GP

Theory offered for Lando Norris boos after more jeers in Brazil

Lando Norris has been booed at the last two F1 races.

Norris was booed on the podium in Brazil
Norris was booed on the podium in Brazil

Lando Norris is being booed because fans think McLaren are favouring him in the F1 2025 world championship, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

The world championship leader has been on the receiving end of heavy booing from sections of the crowd following his victories in Mexico City and Brazil.

Although the boos were less noticeable in Brazil last weekend, Norris was still met by some jeers as he collected the winner’s trophy after extending his advantage over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to 24 points with three races remaining.

And former F1 driver and seven-time grand prix winner Montoya believes the reception Norris is getting comes from fans who assume McLaren are giving him preferential treatment in the title race.

"Everyone is booing Lando Norris because they all assume McLaren is prioritising him to win the championship,” Montoya told PokerStrategy.

“I think McLaren have changed the car to make it stronger in qualifying and Norris can drive it, Oscar Piastri can't. Formula 1 is not a popularity contest, it's about destroying your opponents.

“If fans and drivers hate you, it's an even better reason to destroy them with your performances. The hate can be used as fuel, it makes the wins even more satisfying.”

Norris booing condemned

Sergio Perez scolded fans at his home race for booing Norris.

“I don’t think that’s nice, obviously, to be booing the guy that won a race,” Perez, who will return to F1 with the new Cadillac team next year, told Reuters.

“But at the same time it’s also good to see the feelings of the fans, you know, in terms of how passionate they are. But I think it’s got to be done with respect.

“We have to have respect for the guy that won the race, always. But, yeah, it’s how it is.”

Racing Bulls also issued an apology after one of their team members appeared to encourage fans booing Norris in Brazil. 

Theory offered for Lando Norris boos after more jeers at F1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta’s worrying verdict on major KTM issue after Valencia MotoGP practice
7m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Honda warns “don’t expect massive changes” from 2026 MotoGP bike at Valencia test
44m ago
Alberto Puig, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains “not super nice” Valencia MotoGP Friday
45m ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri advised to quit McLaren if he loses F1 title
1h ago
Piastri has lost control in the F1 title race
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Pedro Acosta fastest in Practice, Pecco Bagnaia in Q1
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2
F1 News
When Cadillac will test own F1 car after Perez drives old Ferrari
2h ago
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon
MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 Valencia Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
3h ago
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025