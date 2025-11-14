Theory offered for Lando Norris boos after more jeers at F1 Sao Paulo GP

Lando Norris is being booed because fans think McLaren are favouring him in the F1 2025 world championship, according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

The world championship leader has been on the receiving end of heavy booing from sections of the crowd following his victories in Mexico City and Brazil.

Although the boos were less noticeable in Brazil last weekend, Norris was still met by some jeers as he collected the winner’s trophy after extending his advantage over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to 24 points with three races remaining.

And former F1 driver and seven-time grand prix winner Montoya believes the reception Norris is getting comes from fans who assume McLaren are giving him preferential treatment in the title race.

"Everyone is booing Lando Norris because they all assume McLaren is prioritising him to win the championship,” Montoya told PokerStrategy.

“I think McLaren have changed the car to make it stronger in qualifying and Norris can drive it, Oscar Piastri can't. Formula 1 is not a popularity contest, it's about destroying your opponents.

“If fans and drivers hate you, it's an even better reason to destroy them with your performances. The hate can be used as fuel, it makes the wins even more satisfying.”

Norris booing condemned

Sergio Perez scolded fans at his home race for booing Norris.

“I don’t think that’s nice, obviously, to be booing the guy that won a race,” Perez, who will return to F1 with the new Cadillac team next year, told Reuters.

“But at the same time it’s also good to see the feelings of the fans, you know, in terms of how passionate they are. But I think it’s got to be done with respect.

“We have to have respect for the guy that won the race, always. But, yeah, it’s how it is.”

Racing Bulls also issued an apology after one of their team members appeared to encourage fans booing Norris in Brazil.