Jacques Villeneuve calls out “shocking” Ferrari chairman comments criticising his F1 drivers

Jacques Villeneuve calls out “shocking” Ferrari chairman comments

Jacques Villeneuve adds further heat on Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

Elkann's comments have drawn criticism
Jacques Villeneuve is the latest high-profile member of the F1 paddock to criticise Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s comments about his drivers.

On the back of a Sao Paulo Grand Prix in which Ferrari suffered a double retirement and slipped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship, Elkann said Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc “need to focus on driving and talk less”.

Elkann’s comments have drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, with 2009 world champion Jenson Button offering a blunt response, while former Haas boss Gunther Steiner felt the remarks were “not showing good leadership”.

1997 world champion Villeneuve is the latest to weigh in on Elkann’s perceived criticism of Hamilton and Leclerc, and is concerned it could lead to a breakdown in relationship.

“We shouldn't be surprised because remember how it ended up with Prost, with Mansell, with Alonso, with Vettel. It seems to be a trend at Ferrari. Ferrari comes first. And Ferrari will always protect Ferrari,” Villeneuve told BetVictor Casino.

“I didn't see comments that were detrimental to the team coming from the drivers. So, it's the chairman who's done this, but this came just after winning the WEC. I guess he was pinpointing how amazing the team in WEC did, compared to F1. But it's a different ball game.

“It was a bit shocking, but it seems to be the Ferrari way when you look at the past. Most drivers have broken their teeth there, most drivers with personality. It's a strange environment.

“Brazil just turned out bad, not because there was a lack of pace or because the drivers were doing bad. I think that came out a little bit of left field, purely linked to winning the WEC.”

Ferrari drivers will take it personally

Villeneuve warned that both Ferrari drivers will take the criticism personally.

“You also take a personality, you take drivers that also can think, who can help move the team forward. They're not little robots that you put in a place and basically do everything you want, just at the move of a fingertip,” he added.

“It's part and parcel of sports. You have emotions, you have energy, and it will go both ways. And I'm sure that's what happened with the chairman as well. The emotions of winning and then a bad weekend result-wise in Brazil. So, the two mixed together created a big reaction.

“We live in an era where everything gets multiplied, whether it's on social media or gets over-analysed.

“But I don't see how those comments can be helpful, not least in creating a positive mindset because they've always seemed to be quite united with their team. They both seemed to be using their social media channels to call for unity.

“Obviously, the energy at Ferrari is not great, which is not surprising. It’s been years of not winning. There were high hopes this year, so it's been a big letdown. So, of course the emotions run high. The problem is that when it gets out into the media, it gets dirty and that's never a nice thing. Then it gets bigger than it is and it can get out of control mostly with the fans and the media.

“We really have to be careful with that because it's a slippery road. Hopefully that's where it will stop because we've seen what happened with Prost, Mansell, almost every driver with a personality that has been in Ferrari.

“It would be a shame, if it went that way again.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

