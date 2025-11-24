McLaren apologise to Norris, Piastri for DSQ and reveal car damage

McLaren have issued an apology to both drivers after their disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri were excluded for a technical infringement
Norris and Piastri were excluded for a technical infringement

McLaren have apologised to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after both drivers were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris and teammate and title rival Piastri were thrown out of the race after their MCL39s were found to have excessive plank wear on the rearmost skid block.

Briton’s Norris had finished second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to extend his championship lead and move closer to winning a maiden world title, while Piastri finished fourth.

But both drivers were excluded from the final classification following an FIA investigation.

“We apologise to Lando and Oscar for the loss of points today, at a critical time in their championship campaigns after two strong performances from them all weekend," McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said.

"As a team, we also apologise to our partners and fans, whose support means so much. While this outcome is extremely disappointing, we remain fully focused on the last two races of the season.”

Stella revealed McLaren’s cars suffered accidental damage as a result of “unexpected, high levels of porpoising” that was not detected during the practice sessions in Las Vegas.

"We were found in breach of Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations, which requires a minimum of 9mm skid thickness. Car 4 was found in breach by a maximum of 0.12mm of the rearmost skid and Car 81 by a maximum of 0.26mm of the rearmost skid,” he added.

"During the race, both cars experienced unexpected, high levels of porpoising not seen in the practice sessions, which led to excessive contact with the ground.

“We are investigating the reasons for this behaviour of the car, including the effect of accidental damage sustained by both cars, which we found after the race, and that led to an increase of movement of the floor.

"As the FIA noted, the breach was unintentional, there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations, and mitigating circumstances also existed.”

Norris and Piastri react to DSQs

The double disqualification has had major implications on the title race, leaving Norris just 24 points clear of both Verstappen and Piastri heading into the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"A frustrating end to today. We had to do some managing towards the end of the race and now we know it was due to some issues on our car, which have unfortunately resulted in us being disqualified," Norris said.

"It's frustrating to lose so many points. As a team, we're always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn't get that balance right today.

"Nothing I can do will change that now, instead full focus switches to Qatar, where we'll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session.”

Piastri commented: “Disappointing to come away from this weekend with no points after an unfortunate disqualification due to skid wear.

"With how close the grid is, we're always looking at where we can gain performance, and we didn't get it right this time.

"We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds, both tracks that we've been strong at previously."

McLaren apologise to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for Las Vegas DSQ and reveal car damage
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda makes ‘ahead of Max Verstappen’ argument despite Las Vegas setback
14m ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
MotoGP boss makes surprise street circuit claim: ‘There are F1 tracks we can use’
15m ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports CEO
WSBK News
Peter Hickman makes WorldSBK step with new 2026 category
16m ago
PHR Performance Triumph presents 2026 WorldSPB team. Credit: Triumph.
F1 News
Could Christian Horner to Aston Martin shut the door on Max Verstappen move?
28m ago
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen
F1 News
McLaren apologise to Norris, Piastri for DSQ and reveal car damage
39m ago
Norris and Piastri were excluded for a technical infringement

More News

F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
49m ago
Qatar GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not looking forward to 2026' amid Ferrari misery
1h ago
Hamilton was downbeat after the Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Las Vegas GP driver ratings: Carlos Sainz shows Ferrari what they're missing
19h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “age” warning given by former MotoGP rival
20h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Christian Horner in frame for Aston Martin F1 job amid sack reports
23h ago
Christian Horner could replace Andy Cowell at Aston Martin