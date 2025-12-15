Audi reveals new name and F1 launch date for 2026

Audi will reveal the livery for their first F1 car in Berlin as part of a season launch event in Berlin on 20 January.

The German manufacturer is taking over the Sauber outfit as it enters F1 next season under the official team name of ‘Audi Revolut F1 Team’.

Audi revealed their new team logo and name on Monday - the same day they confirmed their official season launch plans.

The global launch promises to be an “immersive” event in which Audi will present their first F1 car’s full livery.

Audi will open up the event space to the public to allow fans to see the livery in person.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, our project takes on its official identity,” Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said.

“The Audi Revolut F1 Team name is a symbol of the combined strength of our teams in Germany, UK and Switzerland, together with our partners.

“It provides a banner under which we all unite as we build towards 2026. This is a crucial milestone that energises the entire project and makes our long-term ambition tangible for everyone involved.”

Mattia Binotto, head of the Audi F1 team, added: “This announcement gives a name and a face to the incredible work being done by the team.

“The team is taking shape, driven by a culture of precision and relentless ambition. The Berlin launch will be the first moment we stand together as a collective and invite our global fan base to join us ahead of our debut in 2026.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Audi will continue with their driver line-up consisting of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto in 2026.

Under the Sauber guise, the Swiss-based outfit finished ninth in the 2025 constructors’ championship, scoring 70 points.

This marked a huge improvement on 2024, when the team finished last in the standings with only four points.

Gernot Wollner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, said: “Unveiling the Audi Revolut F1 Team name and logo marks another major milestone on our journey into the pinnacle of motorsport. Both give our ambition a clear identity, reflecting a strong vision and innovative spirit.

“We now look ahead to Berlin in January, where we will officially present this exciting new chapter for the Audi brand to the world.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Nik Storonsky, CEO and co-founder of Revolut, added: "Revolut and Audi are uniting in Formula 1 with a global ambition to challenge the status quo and a shared obsession with engineering excellence. The Audi Revolut F1 team name and logo are the first symbols of a powerful alliance that will accelerate Revolut's global growth."

Audi teased a livery concept for 2026 last month.