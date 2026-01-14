Late F1 racer Jules Bianchi’s father gives update on stolen karts

Philippe Bianchi, the father of late F1 driver Jules Bianchi, has confirmed his son’s kart has been found.

Bianchi issued an emotional plea on social media last week after revealing that nine JB17 Forever karting chassis had been stolen, along with the last kart Jules ever raced before moving to single-seaters.

In a positive update, Bianchi said one of the karts had been recovered.

"It is with great joy that I confirm that Jules' kart has been found. A huge relief for our entire family," he wrote on Facebook.

"A huge thank you to everyone who shared on social networks, to the media who relayed the information and to the Brignoles police station for their action.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all for allowing this. We still have a few karts and a mini motorcycle to find, but thanks to all of you I have good hope. Forever Jules.”

Bianchi suffered a fatal accident during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and died nine months later.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a diffuse axonal injury when he crashed into a recovery vehicle in wet conditions at Suzuka.

Bianchi was the first F1 driver to die from injuries sustained in a grand prix since triple world champion Ayrton Senna was killed at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in 1994.

After rising through the junior ranks, Bianchi, who was a member of the Ferrari young driver academy, made his F1 debut with Marussia in 2013.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bianchi scored his and the team’s first F1 points when he finished ninth at the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix.