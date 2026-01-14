Explained: The complication behind Yuki Tsunoda’s unresolved F1 future

Yuki Tsunoda’s future remains unresolved as he is yet to sign a new F1 contract for 2026 amid negotiations between Honda and Red Bull.

After being dropped from Red Bull’s 2026 driver line-up, Tsunoda was named as the team’s test and reserve driver for the upcoming F1 season. However, a complication has emerged.

Tsunoda is a Honda backed driver but the Japanese manufacturer will supply Aston Martin from 2026 after ending a partnership with Red Bull, who instead will use their own power units in collaboration with Ford.

Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe has revealed that the 25-year-old Japanese driver’s future with the manufacturer has been left in the balance as a result.

“Regarding this year’s contract with Tsunoda, negotiations are ongoing, so no specific agreement has been finalised yet,” Watanabe confirmed.

“This will be discussed in future talks.

“From Honda’s perspective, there’s no problem. The crucial point is how Ford, or rather Red Bull, views the situation.

“Depending on the terms Red Bull proposes, the scope within which Honda can utilise Tsunoda will change… I believe that scenario is possible.

“The negotiations are not with Tsunoda himself, but with Red Bull.”

Tsunoda's F1 journey with Honda

Tsunoda has been part of the Honda Formula Dream Project since making his single-seater debut in 2016. His Honda backing saw him join the Red Bull Junior Team in 2019 before debuting in F1 with AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2021.

Tsunoda remained with Red Bull’s sister team until he was promoted to the senior squad three races into the 2025 season, replacing the underperforming Liam Lawson.

But Tsunoda endured a nightmare campaign alongside Max Verstappen and would himself be demoted at the end of the year.

Isack Hadjar has graduated from Racing Bulls to race for Red Bull in 2026.

Watanabe downplayed the prospect of a Red Bull-like arrangement with Aston Martin for Honda’s junior drivers.

“There are no such plans as yet,” he added. “I expect we will continue to coordinate various programmes with Aston Martin, but at this point there is nothing we have agreed upon that says, ‘Let’s do this right now’.

“Therefore, at this point, we will continue to nurture drivers up to F2 within the HFDP, Honda’s own programme, and if any drivers emerge who are capable of driving in F1, we will recommend them to Aston Martin.”

Multiple Formula 2 race-winner and 2025 championship runner-up Jak Crawford currently serves as Aston Martin’s reserve driver.