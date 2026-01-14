Ferrari told by former boss what they must do to challenge in F1 2026

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali has offered some advice to Ferrari ahead of the 2026 season.

Ferrari suffered a terrible 2025 campaign as they slipped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship with no wins, while star signing Lewis Hamilton failed to finish on the podium in a debut season in red to forget.

It marked the first time in Hamilton’s career that the seven-time world champion had not finished inside the top three in a grand prix during an F1 season, while it was Ferrari’s first winless campaign since 2021.

Hamilton did take pole position and win the China sprint race, and teammate Charles Leclerc provided Ferrari with some rare positives by claiming a shock pole in Hungary and achieving seven podiums in what was otherwise a miserable season.

Domenicali, who served as Ferrari team principal from 2008 to 2014 and was the last Scuderia boss to taste world championship success, said his former team “need to have a plan” and the “right energy” for 2026.

"I'm a positive guy. There's no need to cry, there's no need to always be negative. They need to have a plan,” Domenicali told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure Fred [Vasseur], Lewis and Charles have a plan and that's what is important. I think it's important to react, not to fade away and for it to be normal to be fourth in the championship.

“We want to have strong Ferrari. They deserve to be in a stronger position. They need to make sure that there is the right energy and the right thing to follow up, because in 2026, everyone is talking, but no one knows where they are.

"If you saw what happened last year everyone was already knowing what was happening in the future, stay tuned because every race there will be an evolution."

Now or never for Ferrari?

Ahead of F1’s 2026 regulation reset, Leclerc insisted it is “now or never” for Ferrari to fight for championships.

When asked if he still believes the Italian team can provide him with a championship-winning car, Leclerc replied: “I do, and next year will be a crucial year.

"The whole team is hugely motivated for next year, because it's such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of. It's now or never, so I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it's important for the four years after.”

"By race six or seven, I think we'll have a good idea of who are the teams that will be dominating for the four years after."