Max Verstappen casts alarming prediction about first F1 2026 test

Max Verstappen has made a worrying prediction about the first F1 2026 pre-season test.

In preparation for F1’s sweeping regulation changes in 2026, all 11 teams will get the chance to conduct a maximum of three days of running between January 26-30 in a behind-closed doors test at Barcelona.

The first test is effectively a shakedown to enable teams to troubleshoot their new cars before moving to Bahrain in mid-February for two official pre-season tests that will be televised.

Amid much uncertainty and fears of reliability problems at the start of F1’s new rules era, Verstappen, whose Red Bull team will run their own in-house power unit for the first time, is not expecting much on-track action.

“None of us have any idea about the new car or the engine,” the four-time world champion told Blick.

“I think that during the first tests in Barcelona starting on 26 January, we’ll be spending more time in the garages than out on the track.

“Hopefully, we’ll all be a bit wiser after the two tests in Bahrain in February.”

Verstappen heads into the new season aiming to win back his crown after narrowly being beaten to the drivers’ world championship last year by McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris’s maiden title triumph ended the Dutchman’s four-year reign at the top of F1.

Verstappen has switched his driver number for the 2026 season and will use Daniel Ricciardo’s former number.

He will have a new teammate in Isack Hadjar, who replaced the underperforming Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull’s competitiveness is likely to play a huge role in determining Verstappen’s long-term F1 future.

Despite being contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, Verstappen’s deal includes exit clauses and he has continually been linked with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin over the past year.

Verstappen’s future is set to be a major talking point once again in the coming months.

Red Bull will reveal their livery for the 2026 season at a team launch event in Detroit on Thursday night.

