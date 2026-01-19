Williams F1 driver Alex Albon announces heartwarming personal news

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon and professional golfer Lilly Muni He have announced their engagement.

Albon announced their engagement on social media, along with the following caption: “I guess we’re stuck with each other now.”

Albon’s Williams F1 team congratulated the pair, writing in a press release: "Some wonderful off-season news has broken, with Alex Albon announcing his engagement to partner, professional golfer Lily Muni He.

"From everyone at Atlassian Williams F1 Team, congratulations to Alex and Lily on the engagement – we wish you both every happiness as you look ahead to the next adventure together.”

Williams team principal James Vowles commented on Albon’s post: “Congratulations Alex and Lily!”

Several F1 drivers also offered congratulations to Albon and Muni.

Albon is the second F1 driver to get engaged in the last few months.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc announced his engagement to long-time partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in November 2025.

When did Albon and Muni meet?

The couple, who met on social media, have been together since 2019.

Speaking to Golfweek in 2021, Muni said: "He’s a really funny person. I think when we first met, British humour is slightly different. It took me a while to catch on.”

Albon, who is a keen golfer outside of his day job, told the same publication a year later: "I was just kind [of] following how she was doing, and she was following how I was doing, and one thing led to another and we met up in L.A. It was a week after I had a race in Texas. We played some golf together and that’s how it all got started.

"On top of everything, we understand and we get each other. We started our sports as rookies, and we‘ve gone through tough times together. The highs and lows of being an athlete, I think you can resonate that with any athlete.”