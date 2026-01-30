F1 outcast Jack Doohan's planned career switch falls through at 11th hour

Ex-Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan will not compete in Super Formula this season after his proposed move fell through at the last-minute.

Doohan, who completed seven grands prix with Alpine before losing his seat to Franco Colapinto during the first half of the 2025 season, had been eyeing a switch to Japan’s Super Formula championship for 2026.

The 23-year-old Australian looked to be on course to land a drive with Kondo Racing but the team announced on Friday that they have instead signed Ukyo Sasahara to take their sole-remaining seat alongside Williams F1 reserve driver Luke Browning.

Doohan suffered three crashes on consecutive days at the same corner during a nightmare Super Formula test debut at Suzuka back in December.

But those incidents were not the main reason that he failed to land the seat with Kondo Racing. Negotiations ultimately ended without agreement after Doohan failed to bring expected budget with him.

What now for Doohan?

Doohan had been linked with a possible reserve role with Haas as part of a larger deal with the Toyota-backed Super Formula team, but it remains to be seen if that is now off the table altogether.

It leaves Doohan facing an uncertain future just weeks after he mutually agreed to part ways with Alpine following his short-lived F1 stint that ended in demotion.

Doohan had stayed on with Alpine in a reserve role for the remainder of last year.

Alpine said they had "reached a mutual agreement with Jack Doohan to not continue his driving services with the team for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and allow him to pursue other career opportunities”.

The French squad added: "The team would like to thank Jack for his commitment and professionalism to the team for the past four years, both on and off track, and wishes him all the best for the future."

